After lockdowns and threats, Lafayette school board discusses how to make schools safer

Lafayette Parish School Board members and parents discussed potential solutions after the district saw a number of lockdowns related to threats by students over the last several days, including adding metal detectors, improving communication and expanding crisis intervention teams at each school.

Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair said there is still an active investigation into a bomb threat at Paul Breaux Middle School, which was under lockdown Friday, but a search warrant was issued to a social media platform as part of the police investigation.

“All individuals responsible for threats over the last few weeks have been identified, they’ve been arrested, and faced legal consequences, as well as expulsion from school,” Trosclair said. “We will continue to take seriously behavior that is threatening, that disrupts the school environment, and behavior that makes any staff members or other students feel unsafe.”

Several parents spoke to the board about what they would like to see to improve school safety and responses during these threats. Justin Centanni, a board member who has a child at Lafayette High School, brought up the idea of having a designated person sending messages to parents with regular updates during a lockdown – a desire that was echoed by many of the other parents

Keri Barousse, a parent with a child at Paul Breaux, broke down in tears during her comments to the board, recalling the fear she felt not knowing what was going on during the lockdown.

“Even knowing what period they are in, knowing who they’re with makes a difference,” Barousse said. “Any little bits…I know you can’t tell us the whole story. We understand that, too. But any little bits that can be communicated, that can help us get through the day and get through this helps tremendously.”

Tehmi Chassion, a board member who has a child at Paul Breaux Middle School, also addressed the other board members as a member of the public. Chassion praised the work of law enforcement and district employees for their work during the lockdowns.

But Chassion also spoke about the fear and anxiety he felt as a parent during the lockdowns, especially the one at Paul Breaux.

“I tend to think that I can handle anything, but then for that split second you realize ‘I can’t go get him,’” Chassion said. “I can’t go in and see about him.”

Julia Reed, the president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, said she’s heard from several teachers and other staff members wanting improved communication during lockdowns.

Reed, who has a child at Myrtle Place Elementary School, also teared up when talking about her perspective as a parent during the recent events.

“It scares me,” Reed said. “As a parent, this has really freaked me out. As a teacher, I’m cool as a cucumber, but the thought of my child being at risk is…it’s very scary.”

Don Landry, the district attorney for the 14th Judicial Court, also spoke to the board about the repercussions the students face after making the threats. Landry said that the school system may be able to seek restitution from the student’s parents for any costs incurred by the threat.

The board discussed the possibility of putting metal detectors at all the high schools, but parents and board members said several schools do not have a primary entrance point, which might make it difficult to ensure all students are put through the metal detectors.

The board also voted to add a section to its student handbook addressing the recent threats.

The definition of terrorizing in the handbook would read, “Threats of violence through communication, whether oral, visual, gestures, or written, including but not limited to electronic mail, letters, notes, social media posts, text messages, blogs, or posts on any social networking website, of any crime of violence that would reasonably cause any student, employee, or guest to be in sustained fear for his safety, cause the evacuation of a building, lockdown, shelter-in-place or cause other serious disruption to the operation of a school. It can also include any intent to kill, maim, or cause great bodily harm to a student, employee, or guest on school property or at any school function.”

The penalties for terrorizing would include a mandatory mental health evaluation, a recommended expulsion or change of placement, and the possibility of out-of-school suspension or other interventions if needed.

The infraction passed with an 8-1 vote. Elroy Broussard was the only member to vote against the change, saying he did not think it went far enough.

“It sounds harsh, but I’d like to see a harsher punishment,” Broussard said.

In a little more than a week, the Lafayette Parish School System had four lockdowns across three schools, and five LPSS students were charged with terrorizing related to threats made against the schools.

Lafayette High School had two lockdowns last week after social media threats were made against specific students and staff members. The school spent much of Oct. 3 locked down and a tactical unit was sent to search the campus for a gun after the Lafayette Police Department received an anonymous 911 call saying there was a gun on campus, LPD said.

No gun was found, and LPD questioned and charged a juvenile and with terrorizing related to the 911 call. Another juvenile was charged with trespassing after being found walking around the campus during the lockdown, LPD said.

Later on Oct. 3, police and school officials received another social media threat, leading to increased security at the school on Oct. 4. On Oct. 6, the school was sent into another lockdown after another threat.

Two students were arrested after the Oct. 6 threat and charged with terrorizing, LPD said. After the arrests, Trosclair sent a recorded message to LPSS staff and parents explaining the situation and the dangers of the threats.

A Northside High School student was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with terrorizing after making threats in front of other students, LPD said.

Then on Oct. 7, Paul Breaux Middle School went under lockdown. One student was arrested during the Paul Breaux lockdown in connection with lying to school resource officers about students having guns on campus, LPSS said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Acadiana High School was under a precautionary lockdown for part of the day after a bus driver found small-caliber bullets in a bus seat after students were dropped off at the school. No weapon was found during a search of the school, LPSS said.

