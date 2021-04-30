Lockdowns Worsen India’s Fiscal Woes Fueled by Weak Auctions

1 / 2

Lockdowns Worsen India’s Fiscal Woes Fueled by Weak Auctions

Subhadip Sircar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The unfolding Covid crisis in India is raising expectations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will need to raise more funds for stimulus even as the outbreak worsens its finances.

States and cities through the country, including the New Delhi capital and its financial hub Mumbai, have implemented lockdowns or curfews, which are seen impacting public revenue. That comes as the authorities are lagging their existing financing target by 188 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) just one month into the new fiscal year, according to Bloomberg’s calculations based on official data.

Modi’s administration has fallen behind on its financing plans after auctions in April failed to raise as much as it targeted. Sensing the government’s growing need for funds, traders are holding out for higher yields, with the central bank forced to cancel sales or boost purchases if it refuses to accede.

“The fear is that localized lockdowns may result in a slowdown which may be met by fiscal expansion, and more borrowing pushing longer yields higher,” said Vikas Goel, chief executive and managing director at PNB Gilts Ltd. India’s curve is likely to steepen with the 10-year yield climbing to 6.35% in the next two to three months from around 6.06% now, he added.

The face-off marks the latest battle for control of India’s bond market, after the central bank earlier rejected traders’ demands for higher yields at a sale of benchmark debt. Underwriters were forced to rescue a five-year bond sale on April 9 and the central bank missed its target for an offering last week.

A debt auction on Friday may provide a clue as to how the tussle will play out. The RBI is scheduled to offer 260 billion rupees of bonds, including 140 billion rupees of benchmark 10-year notes.

Much of the market’s worries center around the government’s plan to borrow a near-record 12.1 trillion rupees this year. For now, there are no signs the government intends to increase that amount although Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week she won’t hesitate to front load borrowings if the need arises.

India is now the global hotspot for the pandemic, with infections climbing above 18 million cases, while deaths have exceeded 200,000. The government has come under increasing pressure as hospitals run out of beds, oxygen and medical supplies in many parts of the country.

Inflation Woes

Traders are also trying to assess whether the new lockdowns and curbs will disrupt the flow of goods and drive up prices. While the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative, it has warned that a failure to contain the second wave may disrupt domestic supply chains and fuel inflationary pressures.

“The issue is how does the huge borrowing program go through,” said V. Lakshmanan, treasurer at Federal Bank Ltd. “Investor interest has added up significantly in the short term, while the stated intent on new issuances is to go longer term from the government perspective. Further, there is too much focus on the benchmark paper.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Announces Management Team Shake-Up

    BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) is taking measures to align its business units and product commercialization strategies in its key markets. Additionally, the company announced changes to its management team. BlackBerry is focusing on Software and Services growth in 2022 and is organizing around Cyber Security and Internet of Things (IoT), two of its business segments. What’s more, the company promoted President Tom Eacobacci to BlackBerry President and Chief Operating Officer. Eacobacci will also be Acting General Manager of its Cyber Security business unit. Furthermore, Eacobacci will help John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of the company, in implementing corporate business plans and strategy. BlackBerry also appointed Mattias Eriksson as President and General Manager of its IoT business unit. Eriksson will be in charge of driving the company’s IoT platform strategy and operations. John Chen commented, “Cybersecurity and IoT are recognized high-growth markets where BlackBerry can add tremendous value. BlackBerry is applying its world-class security expertise to address the needs of these markets.” Chen added, “The promotion of Tom, addition of Mattias, and the alignment of our business around our key market opportunities sharpens our operational focus to unlock the company’s shareholder value.” (See BlackBerry stock analysis on TipRanks) On March 31, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell but lowered the price target to $9 from $10. Commenting on the company’s 4Q performance, Walkley said, “Management has created a cogent long-term strategy and the business is turning the corner towards stronger trends.” Additionally, Walkley believes that software and services fundamentals will improve throughout 2022. Consensus among analysts is that BlackBerry is a Moderate Sell, based on 2 Holds and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $8.67 implies a potential 6.7% downside. Shares have gained about 118.1% over the past year. Related News: Amazon’s AWS Partners With DISH Network Salesforce Aids Sonos In Digital Transformation Crocs Pops 11% After 1Q Results Beat Expectations More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: IDEX Snaps Up Airtech for $470M Advanced Micro Devices Posts Better-Than-Expected 1Q Results, 2Q Forecasts Top Estimates Microsoft Reports Better-Than-Expected 3Q Results; Shares Drop 3% After-Hours Alphabet Pops 4% After A Blowout Quarter, Google Cloud & Ad Revenues Outperform

  • As Demand Booms Amid Economic Recovery, Steel Stocks Heat Up

    Steel stocks are on the upswing, along with rising steel prices and production, as the strengthening U.S. economy and the Biden administration's ambitious infrastructure bill boost industry optimism.

  • Palestinian president Abbas expected to delay elections, blame Israel

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to announce on Thursday that he is postponing the May 22 parliamentary elections, citing alleged Israeli obstruction, Palestinian and Israeli officials say.Why it matters: Abbas' primary motivation for the last-minute delay is that a split in his Fatah party has opened the door for a potential Hamas victory.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Abbas has summoned all the Palestinian factions for a meeting on Thursday at his headquarters in Ramallah. Hamas representatives were also invited to join.Palestinian sources say Abbas is expected to announce that he is postponing the elections and sign a presidential decree to do so, without setting a new date for elections.In an attempt to mitigate the fallout, Abbas will propose a national unity government with the participation of all factions, including Hamas.The backstory: Abbas and his aides have been planting the seeds for this announcement in recent days, stressing that the elections can only be held if Israel allows voting in East Jerusalem. Fatah formally adopted that policy on Sunday.On Tuesday, Palestinian minister Hussein al-Sheikh, who is responsible for contacts with Israel, announced he'd been informed that Israel would not allow voting in East Jerusalem.Senior Israeli officials flatly denied the Palestinian accusations. "Israel is not intervening in the Palestinian elections and hasn't given the Palestinians any response regarding voting in East Jerusalem," an Israeli official told me.Between the lines: The Israelis share Abbas' concerns about a Hamas victory. Israeli officials say they didn't issue a decision on voting in East Jerusalem because they didn't want to be blamed for blocking the election if they didn't allow it, or box Abbas into holding the vote if they did.The political director of the Israeli foreign ministry, Alon Bar, met on Tuesday with a group of 13 European ambassadors and told them Abbas would be postponing the elections and blaming Israel. He stressed that Israel didn't sabotage the elections and asked them not to back Abbas' accusations.What's next: Abbas' political opponents in Hamas and in other factions are expected to condemn the postponement.The delay could lead to mass protests against Abbas and even to a renewed escalation with Israel in Gaza.Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians have already been rising amid clashes over new restrictions from Israeli police in East Jerusalem.Abbas has drawn a link between those events and his claims of Israeli interference in the election. Hamas, meanwhile, didn't prevent rocket fire from Gaza toward Israel to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Jerusalem.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India Covid-19: Deadly second wave spreads from cities to small towns

    The virus is spreading to remote corners of India where healthcare is poor and the crisis under-reported.

  • Covid-19 in India: Cases, deaths and oxygen supply

    Maps, charts and graphics explaining what is happening and what the authorities are doing about it.

  • Child accused of torturing, setting dog on fire won’t be charged, Mississippi police say

    Buddy was found injured and burned last week.

  • Apple's Got A $204 Billion 'Problem' That's Costing It A Fortune

    Not only did Apple smash first-quarter profit forecasts, it just broke past another S&P 500 threshold: Cash.

  • Palestinian parliamentary elections delayed, says Abbas, blaming Israel

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday postponed planned parliamentary elections amid a dispute over voting in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and splits in his Fatah party. Abbas, 85, blamed Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow the legislative election to proceed in Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The decision came three months after he announced the first national elections for 15 years in what was widely seen as a response to criticism of the democratic legitimacy of Palestinian institutions, including his own presidency.

  • Western Digital Stock Is Jumping. Yes, Earnings Were That Good.

    The disk drive and flash memory company posted revenue of $4.1 billion, down 1% from a year ago but ahead of the guidance range of $3.8 billion to $4.05 billion.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space-tourism rocket

    The capsule has windows to allow customers to get a full view of space and it will linger in zero gravity for several minutes.

  • Kamala Harris said America isn't a 'racist country,' but warned the nation shouldn't 'ignore the realities' of racism

    Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about racism in the United States on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Full lockdown takes effect in Turkey, people leave cities

    People in Turkey stocked up on groceries, filled markets and left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast Thursday before the country entered its strictest lockdown of the pandemic. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a “full lockdown” that took effect at 1600 GMT (12 p.m. EDT) and will last until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths. It is the first nationwide lockdown lasting nearly three weeks.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Billionaire commissions bespoke Rolls-Royce that can be color-coordinated with his private jet

    Nothing screams global inequality like a matching plane and Phantom Oribe.

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • 2 deputies were shot and killed in a standoff with a North Carolina gunman. The suspect and his parents were later found dead.

    The Watauga County Sheriff's office said a police officer was also shot during the standoff in Boone, North Carolina, but a helmet saved his life.