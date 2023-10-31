A locked car won't cut it. How to prevent thefts from your vehicle this holiday season

The holiday season is almost here, which means you'll likely start gift shopping soon.

No matter how much you try to avoid it, that means you'll probably make at least one trip to the mall or a shopping center.

But while you're looking for something nice for family, friends or even a treat for yourself, thieves are also looking for goodies − and one of the first places they're checking is your car.

Already this fall, Delaware State Police have investigated an increasing number of thefts from cars throughout New Castle County, especially around shopping centers like the Christiana Mall, said agency spokesperson Cpl. Amina Ali.

Earlier this month, the agency released a public service announcement warning shoppers that the thieves were, in particular, stealing newly purchased Apple products that shoppers had put in their cars. Ali said recently that troopers were also seeing an uptick in thefts in the Pike Creek area.

With the holiday season almost upon us, state police are reminding drivers to keep their belongings safe.

How to protect your car, belongings

The first − and perhaps most obvious − way to deter thieves is to ensure your car is locked and windows are fully up. Yet people still don't do this, police say.

But even if you are in the habit of locking your car whenever you're not in it, thieves intent on getting to your goods won't always stop because they can't get inside easily.

If you have tempting items in plain sight, thieves won't hesitate to break a window. Even items hidden in the center console or glove compartment aren't safe.

Burglars will often take notice of a person's bumper stickers or window decals, especially targeting vehicles that have gun manufacturer names or logos or Second Amendment decals and license plates.

While police often warn drivers not to store firearms in cars in the first place, one Reddit user perhaps put it best: "If you label your car as ... 'Come steal from me,' you're an idiot."

What if I can't completely empty my car?

If you must keep any valuable items in your car − or if you are shopping at more than one location and don't have time to stop back home to take your bags inside − Delaware State Police recommend putting items in your trunk.

If your trunk is a separate compartment from your car, you likely don't need to cover the items you place in there. But if you have an SUV or vehicle that has an adjoining trunk, you likely want to think about investing in a cargo cover.

Alternatively, a blanket or towel will also work.

Even with these precautions, however, state police recommend that motorists park in well-lit areas. And, as always, the agency reminds drivers to be aware of their surroundings when stopping anywhere.

