‘He locked eyes with his dad’: Prayer circle held for 8-year-old shot in head

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been less than a week since an innocent 8-year-old was shot inside his own home. After a brief moment of joy Monday, loved ones joined together in prayer outside CHKD.

“He locked eyes with his dad for about four minutes before more sedation set in and he went back to sleep, so we have hope,” said Landyn Davis’ mom, Emily Rigsby.

Hope — and the Hampton Roads community backing them as friends, family and complete strangers gathered outside CHKD to pray for Landyn’s recovery.

“A lot bigger than I expected. It was beautiful,” Rigsby told 10 On Your Side.

Photos, posters and balloons flooded the hospital courtyard in support of Landyn.

Long-time family friend Jessica Heughins created the GoFundMe to help cover Landyn’s medical expenses, which as of Monday night, has soared to more than $40,000.

“They did his CT scan today and they said his brain is stable, which is amazing because there is a bullet literally lodged into his brain,” Heughins said. “We are beyond blessed and so overwhelmed with the amount of support and money and love that actually came through. It’s amazing.”

While Landyn heals, Virginia Beach police are working to find out who fired the barrage of bullets last Tuesday night at the Davis family’s home on Peele Court. An anonymous digital portal has been created to receive evidence and a $5,000 CrimeStoppers reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Several fundraisers are being held for the Davis family.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Pups and Pints in Virginia Beach will host a fundraising event from noon to 5 p.m. There will be live music, raffles, a vendor market and activities.

A motorcycle ride, ‘Landyn’s Ride’, will take place at the Oceanfront Saturday, March 23. A time has yet to be set.

