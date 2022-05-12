Locked up on gun charge, Clay County man gets 90-day sentence for part in U.S. Capitol riot

Prosecutors said Orange Park resident Adam Avery Honeycutt helped rioters at the U.S. Capitol pass a long beam through a crowd toward a doorway where supporters of former President Donald Trump were struggling with police on Jan. 6, 2021. This image was part of a report prosecutors prepared before his sentencing.

Almost done serving prison time for a gun crime, an Orange Park man will spend another 90 days behind bars for taking part in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, a judge has decided.

Adam Avery Honeycutt can go home when his current sentence ends May 23 but will have to report for his new sentence soon afterward, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols said Wednesday in Washington.

Although Honeycutt pleaded guilty to only a single misdemeanor, “his offense is not to be taken lightly,” Nichols said as he imposed sentence for imposed for parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

“He celebrated in real time on social media” and was present when other rioters fought with police and destroyed property inside the building where Congress passes laws, the judge said.

Adam Honeycutt posted this photo on Facebook that prosecutors said was taken inside the U.S. Capitol. It became part of prosecutors' case against him.

He said the 41-year-old former bail bondsman was “at the relatively high end” of a spectrum of dozens of people sentenced so far for misdemeanors from the Jan. 6, 2021, melee that led to the deaths of a police officer and four civilians.

More than 750 people have been charged with crimes from the riot, when supporters of former President Donald Trump temporarily halted Congress certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

The sentence was half of the six-month maximum Honeycutt could have faced and was the midpoint in a range of recommendations the judge received from a prosecutor, Honeycutt’s defense lawyer and the court probation office.

Three months was the time Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Morgan had sought, saying that Honeycutt had climbed through a broken Capitol window; handled broken furniture inside a restricted-access congressional meeting room; then paused as he was leaving the Capitol to help people in a crowd pass forward a long wooden beam near a tunnel where police were struggling to keep rioters out.

Prosecutors said Orange Park resident Adam Avery Honeycutt left the U.S. Capitol by climbing out a broken window during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. This image was presented to a judge as part of a report from prosecutors before Honeycutt was sentenced.

“Honeycutt assisted those other rioters by joining in passing a long wooden beam toward the tunnel, which could be used as a weapon against the police,” Morgan wrote in a memo that said batons, poles, chemical spray and furniture were already being used against police.

More than 100 officers were injured and expenses from the riot topped $2.7 million, the memo said.

Ahead of the sentencing, Honeycutt wrote to the judge that he felt “embarrassed by the man I was” and had changed since his arrest. Asking for lenience, he wrote: “My family needs me. And I desperately need them.”

Honeycutt has been locked up since February 2021, when federal agents came to his home and found guns and marijuana paraphernalia.

Honeycutt told the agents the guns were his and that he regularly smoked pot, so he was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville for breaking a federal law that says drug users can’t possess firearms. He pled guilty to that last year but the riot case, handled in Washington, hadn’t been resolved.

After Honeycutt requested permission to go home before starting another sentence, Nichols said he usually lets people serving time for misdemeanors turn themselves in to the federal Bureau of Prisons. He ordered that Honeycutt would be allowed at least two days between his release from his current sentence and whatever day official set for him to return to custody for his new term.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Already jailed, Clay County man gets added time for Capitol riot role