Locked up: Light in Boyd this weekend

Jan. 31—Over the weekend, lockups were a bit on the lighter side in Boyd, while Greenup saw a higher than average influx of inmates.

Bench warrants took the cake this weekend in the reasons people found themselves with three hots and a cot.

Anyone named in the locked-up roundup should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were booked over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Danny T. Neal, 28, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Jessica R. Stewart, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court charges and a probation violation.

—Kelsie J. Lucas, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—Robert L. Nethercutt, 49, of Ashland, was booked Friday on multiple bench warrants and traffic violations.

—Taylor C. Bogard, 30, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.

—Lloyd Creech, 65, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on multiple bench warrants.

Big Sandy Regional Detention Center

—Melvin G. Harmon Jr., 32, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Sandra K. Hatfield, 42, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.

—Benjamin P. Accord, 52, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of menacing and first-degree disorderly conduct.

—Dennis Maynard, 37, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on charges of menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Richard D. McCoy, 44, of Boones Camp, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree indecent exposure and first-degree disorderly conduct.

—Shyla C. Selvage-Morman, 28, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on an out of county warrant in Johnson.

—William J. Cantrell Jr., 38, of Flat Gap, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a third-degree substance and possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.

—Zachary A. Blair 35, of West Van Lear, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of fourth-degree assault and menacing.

Story continues

Carter County

—Jonathan Meade, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value charge.

—Billy T. Ratcliff, 46, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—George M. Baker, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.

—Cody A. Lyons, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a parole warrant and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—John Parsons, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on multiple bench warrants and charges of first-offense DUI, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—David A. Phillips, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.

Greenup County

—Mia N. Reffitt, 32, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

—David S. Spears, 49, of Argillite, was booked Friday on a parole violation and a simple possession of heroin charge. '

—Eric E. Peterman, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a shoplifting less than $500 in value charge.

—Larry M. Jarrells Jr., 31, of Hinton, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a parole violation.

—Wendell D. Bonner, 51, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Kenneth H. Hamilton II, 40, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

—Ricky D. Flinder II, 40, of Tollesboro, was booked Sunday on a meth trafficking charge and two bench warrants.

—James F. Hall Jr., 50, of Rush, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com