Locker room altercation at Baltimore County’s Franklin High School leads to one hospitalized student, one arrest

An altercation between two students in a Baltimore County high school locker room early Thursday morning resulted in one being airlifted to a hospital and another taken into custody by police.

Baltimore County police were called to Franklin High School in Reisterstown Thursday morning and have made an arrest in connection to the incident. Officials have not identified the person taken into police custody.

In a statement sent to parents Thursday morning, Franklin principal Kieran O’Connell described a physical altercation between two students in a locker room.

The altercation did not involve weapons, according to O’Connell, who also pledged to take “swift action” in accordance with school system policy.

The instructional day continued as scheduled for students.