Lockerbie: Libya orders probe into suspect handover to US

1
David Cowan - Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland
·4 min read
Abu Agila Masud
Abu Agila Masud is accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am flight 103

Libya's top law officer has ordered a probe into the handover of a Lockerbie bombing suspect to the US government.

Abu Agila Masud is accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988, killing 270.

Multiple sources have claimed that he was abducted from his home in November and held by a second militia group before being transferred to the US.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain has told the Scottish Parliament that Mr Masud's transfer to US custody was lawful.

However, Libya's attorney general Sadiq Al-Sour said his office had received a legal complaint over Mr Masud's removal and the results of the investigation would be announced in due course.

The blast on board the Boeing 747 is the deadliest terrorist incident to have taken place on British soil.

All 259 passengers and crew on board the jumbo jet, bound for New York from London, died while another 11 people were killed in Lockerbie when wreckage destroyed their homes.

The dead were citizens of 21 different countries, including 190 Americans.

In 2001 Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing the flight after standing trial at a specially convened Scottish court in the Netherlands.

He was the only man to be convicted over the attack.

Megrahi was jailed for life but was released on compassionate grounds by the Scottish government in 2009 after being diagnosed with cancer. He died in Libya in 2012.

Debris from the plane
Debris from the plane

On Sunday Scotland's prosecution service confirmed Mr Masud was in the hands of the American authorities. He appeared in a Federal Court in Washington a day later.

The US alleges that Mr Masud was a Libyan intelligence operative and played a key role in the attack.

He is the first person charged on US soil in connection with the attack.

The case against Mr Masud partly rests on an interview he gave to Libyan officials in 2012 after he was taken into custody following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi's government.

In the interview, he admitted building the bomb used in the attack and setting its timer to explode while the aircraft was in flight.

Mr Masud also claimed that Gaddafi had thanked him and two co-conspirators "for their successful attack" on the US.

A number of observers have voiced concerns that the confession may have been coerced in the chaotic months following the regime's fall, when Libya did not have a fully functioning legal system.

What are the handover claims about?

It is claimed that armed men kidnapped Mr Masud from his home before giving him to a second militia.

Tim Eaton, a senior research fellow at independent policy institute Chatham House, said both of the groups are linked to the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mr Easton said: "The exact nature of the discussions between US and Libyan officials remains quite murky.

"It's unclear exactly which channels were used.

"The Libyan attorney general has denied issuing an arrest warrant and has indicated that he believes some of the actions to be illegal."

Memorial
Memorial

Jalel Harchaoui, associate fellow at defence thinktank the Royal United Services Institute, said Mr Masud was taken from Libya and handed to US officials in Malta.

He said: "The Americans were waiting for delivery of their gift and basically took the person.

"The delivery happened outside of Libya, so the foreign states are fine because nobody can blame them for intruding physically on Libyan soil.

"It doesn't matter from the US perspective where the suspect was gotten and how he was gotten."

On Monday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the prosecution of Mr Masud was "the product of years of cooperation between US and Scottish authorities and the efforts of Libyan authorities over many years."

And the head of Scotland's prosecution service told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday that she had received "confirmation that Mr Masud was transferred to US custody on a lawful basis."

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC told MSPs the Americans had made a formal extradition request to Libya in March 2021.

Mr Masud's abduction from his home in Tripoli was reported by his family on 18 November, 10 days after the US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland held talks with GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh.

The US Department of Justice has been approached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Lockerbie bombing: Ex-US prosecutor Bill Barr says Abu Agila Masud should face death penalty

    The man accused of making the Lockerbie bomb should face execution in the US, Bill Barr tells the BBC.

  • Running with the Hadza - the race celebrating a way of life

    Runners must forage for food and make their own fires to keep warm in a new ultra-marathon in the Tanzanian bushlands.

  • Polish Ballot Manipulation Tussle Points to Acrimonious Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten months before an election that may dislodge Poland’s nationalist ruling party, accusations of vote manipulation are setting the tone for what may be an acrimonious contest. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With

  • Biden Meets With African Leaders to Encourage Fair Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden met with leaders of six African nations facing elections in 2023 and urged them to ensure that balloting is free and fair. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingBiden held a privat

  • Former Twitter staff sentenced to over three years for spying in US for Saudi Arabia

    Incident brings to light how Twitter can be a valuable source of information for foreign government agents

  • Bulgarians stock up on firewood as energy costs surge

    Winter is closing in but the sound of chainsaws still reverberates on the forest-covered slopes of the mountains in northern Bulgaria, while horses stand ready to transport the freshly cut wood down the steep paths.

  • Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull

    Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday. Elias Arja, head of the Bethlehem hotel association, said that tourists are hungry to visit the Holy Land’s religious sites after suffering through lockdowns and travel restrictions in recent years. “We expect that 2023 will be booming and business will be excellent because the whole world, and Christian religious tourists especially, they all want to return to the Holy Land,” said Arja, who owns the Bethlehem Hotel.

  • Poland holds up EU deal on minimum corporate tax, aid for Ukraine

    Poland was on Thursday holding up the European Union's formal adoption of a minimum corporate tax for large companies and, by extension, also blocking a whole package of other deals, including financing for Ukraine in 2023, diplomats said. The minimum tax, along with 18 billion euros ($19 billion)for Ukraine next year, the approval of Hungary's recovery plan and the suspension of some EU budget funds for Budapest were all part of a complex deal reached by EU governments on Monday night. The pact was to be signed off in what is called a "written procedure" by Wednesday, but Poland has twice demanded an extension of the deadline for this, the latest of which is now 12:00 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Thursday.

  • Mark Hamill calls for donations to 'Army of Drones'

    Actor Mark Hamill discusses working with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a new goal-oriented campaign for Army of Drones. (Dec. 13.)

  • Spain’s Sanchez Heads Into Major Stand-Off With Top Judges

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is heading for a major stand-off with the judiciary in an escalation of a long-running controversy linked to an increasingly partisan political backdrop.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to

  • Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

    Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Musk’s reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply. Known as the Digital Services Act, the EU's sweeping set of rules aims to make platforms and search engines more accountable for illegal and harmful content including hate speech, scams and disinformation.

  • Confederate General A.P. Hill's remains removed from Richmond monument

    It took crews around three hours Tuesday to find the remains of Confederate General A.P. Hill in the pedestal where his statue once stood in Richmond.

  • Germany entirely dependent on imports for 14 critical raw materials - study

    Germany is highly dependent on imports for many crucial raw materials and often relies entirely on other countries to meet demand, according to a study seen by Reuters, which warned that much of this reliance was on authoritarian regimes. The DIW research institute identified 30 raw materials as particularly critical and placed Germany's dependence on imports at 100% for 14 of them. For another three, dependency was ranked at over 95%, the DIW said.

  • House Republicans demand testimony from Biden officials, experts on COVID-19 origins, virus research in Wuhan

    House Republicans will call 40 officials to testify regarding the origins of COVID-19 as well as U.S. funding for virus research in Wuhan, leadership announced Wednesday.

  • US launches bid to bring power to African hospitals

    The United States on Wednesday announced a $150 million initiative to bring power to hospitals in Africa, hoping to address a key challenge holding up health care on the continent.

  • Home-grown supply operation outfits Ukraine's women soldiers

    When 25-year-old Anastasia Mokhina donned fatigues and rushed off with her husband to help Ukraine defend itself as Russia invaded on Feb. 24, she quickly realized the military wasn’t well prepared for an influx of women volunteers. Word spread fast inside the ranks that amateur quartermasters were focusing on women’s particular needs, and a home-grown supply operation for female soldiers was born. Now, a volunteer group called “Zemliachky” — roughly translated as “women compatriots” — is serving many of the 57,000 women in the Ukrainian military with boots, uniforms, stand-to-pee tubes, wireless bras, thermal underwear, medicines, right-sized bulletproof plates for their flak jackets, and care packages with items like lotions, shampoo, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products.

  • Nigeria Terrorist Attack Video Restored on Instagram

    Meta’s Oversight Board restored a video of the Nigeria church attack on Wednesday showing motionless bodies on the floor, covered in blood. The video, shared on Instagram, had ultimately been removed because the hashtags the user added could be portrayed as glorifying the attack and minimizing the suffering the people endured.

  • US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

    The October and November numbers are not yet complete and a late-December surge could change the final picture, said Farida Ahmad, who leads mortality surveillance at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This year started off horribly, with about 73,000 COVID deaths in January alone — the third deadliest month from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Heart disease deaths, which have tended to surge in tandem with COVID-19 deaths, are on track to be down from 2021, Ahmad said.

  • Brazil’s Electoral Court Opens Investigation Into Bolsonaro

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s electoral court is investigating outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and some allies in congress for allegedly casting doubt on the result of the October election and abusing their power during the campaign.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest P

  • Homelessness and mental illness: Is forced treatment the answer?

    Advocates argue that protecting the vulnerable sometimes requires placing them in care against their will, but critics say involuntary treatment is ineffective and creates room for abuse.