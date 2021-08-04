Lockheed’s CFO abruptly exits, sparking search for replacement

Joe Gould
·2 min read

WASHINGTON ― Defense titan Lockheed Martin named a longtime company veteran as its acting chief financial officer Tuesday after Kenneth Possenriede suddenly retired.

Treasurer and Vice President John Mollard will temporarily take over for Possenriede, who became the CFO in 2019. Possenriede decided to immediately retire due to personal reasons, the company said in a news release.

Mollard worked for Lockheed for nearly four decades including as the corporate treasurer for the past five years.

“Given his nearly four decades with Lockheed Martin and familiarity with the company’s businesses, stakeholders and capital structure, John is uniquely suited to lead our finance organization while our search process is underway,” said Lockheed Martin’s chief executive, James Taiclet. “We are proud to have a deep-bench of talent and thank John for stepping into the CFO role on an interim basis.”

While the underlying reasons were unclear, observers noted the move follows Lockheed’s disclosure of a $225 million loss on a classified developmental aeronautics program on its July 26 quarterly earnings call.

Capital Alpha Partners analyst Byron Callan said in a note to investors Wednesday that the amount was “not large,” and speculated that if the loss was the cause of Possenriede’s departure, it could have been how the situation was treated and questioned whether there had been earlier warnings that were missed.

The company said last month that the monetary loss, which stemmed from performance issues, surfaced after Lockheed performed a “deep dive” on the program in May and was reported to its board in June.

“At the conclusion of the review and based on the current negotiations with our customer, it was determined that the total costs to complete the current phase of the program are expected to exceed the contract price,” the company said in its quarterly filings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lockheed Martin CFO Possenriede to retire, effective immediately

    Lockheed Martin Corp. late Tuesday said Chief Financial Officer Kenneth R. Possenriede will retire immediately due to personal reasons. John W. Mollard, vice president and treasurer, has been appointed acting CFO, also effective immediately, the aerospace and defense company said. Mollard has been with Lockheed Martin for four decades, including the past five years as the corporate treasurer. The company did not detail a hiring search for a permanent CFO. Shares of Lockheed Martin fell 0.5% in t

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Boeing's Starliner ready for crucial do-over launch to orbit

    Boeing Co's CST-100 Starliner capsule is poised to blast off on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station in a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut. It also marks a key trial for the U.S. aerospace giant after back-to-back crises - a pandemic that crushed demand for new planes and a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes - that have damaged Boeing's finances and engineering reputation. If all goes according to plan, the Starliner capsule loaded with supplies will blast off atop an Atlas V rocket flown by the United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp, at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • The space station spun 540 degrees and flipped upside down when Russia's new module mistakenly fired its thrusters

    A Russian module glitched after docking with the space station on Thursday. The mistake spun the station around, The New York Times reported.

  • Why You Should Be Buying This Cheap Growth Stock Hand Over Fist

    Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) crushed Wall Street's expectations last week with terrific revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, but the stock price tanked big time on concerns about the company's ability to sustain its impressive growth. Investors didn't like the fact that Logitech maintained its full-year revenue guidance instead of upgrading the same even after delivering solid year-over-year growth last quarter. This indicates that Logitech may have to suffer revenue declines in the latter part of the year as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons following last year's pandemic-related boom.

  • Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including software," but were still working to understand the source of "unexpected valve position indications" in the propulsion system, Boeing said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Additional time is needed to complete the assessment," Boeing said, adding that it would also not proceed with the next potential launch window on Wednesday.

  • PepsiCo CFO on selling juice brands: ‘We're always optimizing our portfolio to get the best results’

    PepsiCo vice chairman and CFO Hugh Johnston joins Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland to discuss the company’s recent move to sell Tropicana and other juice brands to a private equity firm for $3.3 billion.

  • DuPont Earnings Were Strong. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Materials giant DuPont reported strong second-quarter earnings and raised guidance. The stock dropped, but that's par for the course.

  • Carlsberg's India partner demands governance overhaul

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Carlsberg's partner in India called on the Danish brewer to improve governance standards at their joint venture on Wednesday, citing "grave concerns" over its operations. Nepal-based Khetan Group and Carlsberg have been embroiled in a row since 2019 over how Carlsberg India has conducted internal inquiries into its business practices. This has led to protests from Khetan's representatives and raised concerns from Carlsberg India's auditor.

  • Is saving for retirement a race against time?

    Proper planning allows you to continue living your preferred lifestyle whilst protecting your savings and health cover...

  • Motor racing-Aston Martin will let the data decide Vettel appeal decision

    Aston Martin will let the data decide whether they appeal Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said on Monday. The decision has a bearing on the title battle between Mercedes' seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, who stands to inherit second place in the race, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen who would move up to ninth. "We are now analysing data in order to decide whether to appeal or not," said a team spokesman on Monday.

  • Thai hospital tycoon who promised Pfizer vaccine says deal now unlikely

    The chair of Thailand's Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) said on Wednesday that a deal to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was unlikely to happen, despite his earlier claims that a deal was close. Thailand is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet, and has been racing to secure vaccines. Last month, THG Chairman Boon Vanasin said talks to clinch a deal with BioNTech was nearing conclusion, but both Pfizer and BioNTench said they were not in talks with THG.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Vikings release cornerback Jeff Gladney following indictment

    The Minnesota Vikings have announced the release of former first-round pick Jeff Gladney.

  • South Korea on alert for new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant

    South Korea has detected its first two cases of the new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday, as the country battles with its fourth wave of infections. The Delta Plus variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first identified in India, and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa. Reports of Delta Plus cases have been few, and a handful of countries, including Britain, Portugal and India, have reported some cases.

  • Alibaba Profits Trimmed in First Quarter Following Regulatory Crackdown

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba should be well positioned to take advantage of the early recovery of China’s economy. But its results for the three months to June, published on Tuesday, did not show the full extent of that potential. Net income attributable to shareholders was down by 5% at $6.99 billion using U.S. accounting metrics. […]

  • Railcar Owners Say Demurrage Charges Could Reduce Delays Of Private Railcars

    Four shipper associations want the Surface Transportation Board to allow demurrage charges to be assessed on privately owned railcars as an incentive for freight railroads to move those railcars more efficiently through their networks. North America Freight Car Association (NAFCA), National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA), Chlorine Institute, and National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) want the agency to revise rules governing the railroads' use of private railcars. They argue that an u

  • Autonomous cargo drone startup Elroy Air lands $40M Series A

    Elroy Air has raised a $40 million Series A, including financing from Lockheed Martin’s venture capital arm, to ramp up the build, testing and validation of its inaugural autonomous cargo drone. The funding round saw participation from Marlinspike Capital and Prosperity7, as well as existing investors Catapult Ventures, DiamondStream Partners, Side X Side Management, Shield Capital Partners and Precursor Ventures. This latest round brings Elroy’s total raised to $48 million to date.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Could Be an Infrastructure Bill Loser. Here’s Why.

    Subsidies for broadband technology may actually hurt the next generation of high-speed internet technology—or make it harder for new tech to compete.

  • The shipping company DHL is the first customer for Eviation's electric cargo planes

    Logistics provider DHL Express is adding electric cargo planes to its fleet, becoming the first customer for Eviation, a Seattle-based electric aviation company.Why it matters: As delivery on demand explodes, shipping and logistics providers like DHL are under pressure to make every mode of their operations more sustainable — aircraft, trucks, last-mile delivery vans, and even their buildings. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDHL