Lockheed Martin Announces 2Q Dividend, Partners With Intel And ORock On Cloud Security Solution

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Lockheed Martin Corp. has declared a dividend of $2.60 for 2Q 2021. The payable date for the dividend is June 25 and the record date is set as June 1.

Additionally, on April 21, hybrid cloud service provider ORock Technologies announced a partnership with Intel and Lockheed Martin (LMT) to offer ORockCloud with Hardened Security.

This product offering provides commercial as well as federal organizations with a solution to address mission-critical workloads and high-performance computing (HPC) applications with higher security and increased performance.

Notably, ORockCloud offers integration of Lockheed Martin’s Secure Runtime Environment (SRE) with Intel’s 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processors, which isolates the runtime environment of an enterprise. This ensures data confidentiality, integrity, and higher availability.

Adam Miller, Advanced Programs Director at Lockheed Martin, said, “Lockheed Martin, Intel, and ORock Technologies will transform an organization’s ability to better defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.”

Miller added, “With Intel’s computing platform experience, this partnership extends to ORock Technologies’ secure cloud platform for organizations to accelerate their operations and expand rapidly without sacrificing Quality of Service.” (See Lockheed Martin stock analysis on TipRanks)

On April 9, Wolfe Research analyst Michael Maugeri initiated coverage of the stock with a Hold rating but did not assign any price target. Maugeri believes Lockheed Martin’s fundamentals will be “washed out” by valuation as the market gets used to the company’s new CEO.

Consensus among analysts is that Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy, based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $420.43 implies an upside potential of 8.6%. Shares have gained about 9.1% over the past month.

Related News:
Nvidia’s $40B Proposed Takeover of Arm Faces Scrutiny By UK Govt
Tesla Will Be Probed For Vehicle Crash Data By Texas Police – Report
Coca-Cola’s 1Q Results Beat Estimates Amid Uneven Global Economic Recovery

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Retirement From Inflation

    There are few things more disruptive to an economy than rising inflation and unemployment. Unemployment continues to plague GDP growth in Greece and Spain. Despite being right around a 10-year low, unemployment is above 15% in both countries.

  • Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $459.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day.

  • Here's How SpaceX Won NASA's Lunar Lander Contract

    NASA was focused on costs when considering options for a key contract to land astronauts on the moon again, and that played right into the hands of Elon Musk's SpaceX. Here's a look behind the scenes at the process by which the space agency chose the manufacturer for  the landing system for its ambitious Artemis program, and what will come next for all parties involved. NASA had originally intended to pick two winners to ensure redundancy, but SpaceX beat out Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Leidos Holdings' (NYSE: LDOS) subsidiary Dynetics in what turned out to be a winner-take-all $2.9 billion contract largely due to budgetary pressures.

  • Kinder Morgan Posts Blowout Profit on Texas Freeze Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. emerged as one of the biggest winners from the historic winter storm that crippled Texas after the pipeline operator capitalized on skyrocketing energy demand and prices amid the deadly freeze.The mid-February storm had a $1 billion positive impact on first-quarter results, President Kimberly Dang said during a conference call with investors on Wednesday. Kinder disclosed a $116 million gain from voluntarily curbing its power use during the disaster, which implies an $880 million windfall from gas sales.A Kinder Morgan spokesperson declined to comment on the figures.Power producers and utilities across the Lone Star state incurred billions of dollars in losses when the Arctic blast hobbled the electricity grid and disrupted gas deliveries, pushing prices to unprecedented levels. On the other side of that market, Kinder and drillers such as Comstock Resources Inc. reaped fat profits.“Our storage assets performed exceptionally well, allowing us to deliver gas into the market throughout the storm,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean. “These storage withdrawals, along with gas we purchased before and during the event, enabled us to deliver significant volumes of gas at contractual or prevailing prices.”Much of the extra gas Kinder sold went to power generators whose normal suppliers were shut down or blacked out as the catastrophe intensified, Kean said.Kinder’s first-quarter net income reached a record $1.41 billion, more than double the $550 million average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The shares rose 3.8% in after-hours trading in New York.(Updates with earnings details in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'American Idol' contestant Cecil Ray arrested for burglary days after elimination

    Former "American Idol" contestant Cecil Ray was arrested Friday and charged with burglary of habitation, Rockdale Police Department in Texas said.

  • Covid: India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The Pakistani Taliban says it is behind the blast in Quetta, which killed five people and wounded 12.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Low on beds, oxygen, India adds global high 314K virus cases

    India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. The 314,835 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

  • Mom kicks kids out to host a party and attacks them when they return, Michigan cops say

    She’s facing child abuse charges.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India is shattering global infection records

    The world's fastest pace of spreading infections and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly health care crisis. India is massive — it's the world's second-most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people — and its size presents extraordinary challenges to fighting COVID-19. Overall, India has confirmed 15.9 million cases of infection, the second highest after the United States, and 184,657 deaths.

  • Dave Bautista says he demanded to be the next Bane in a meeting with Warner Bros.

    The "Army of the Dead" star revealed that he made it clear to Warner Bros. and DC that he wants to play the legendary villain.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Vladimir Putin issues 'stark warning' to US, NATO

    Top US military commanders 'seriously worried' over new threats of nuclear weapons from adversaries; FOX News' Jennifer Griffin reports on 'Special Report'

  • For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial

    Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC is headed to court-martial on a sexual assault charge. The decision marks the first time an Air Force general has faced such a trial, Military.com reports. Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing. Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making "unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim," who is not a service member or Defense Department employee, in August 2018, Military.com reports. A charge sheet from last November obtained by Military.com provided more specific details about the off-duty incident, including the accusation that Cooley kissed the woman on the mouth without her consent. Read more at Military.com. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careIndia reports nearly 315,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day, a new global recordTucker Carlson appears to endorse Harvey Milk's murderer in college yearbook

  • De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday. "In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

  • German court refuses effort to block EU recovery fund

    Germany's top court has refused to issue an injunction blocking the country's participation in the European Union's 750 billion-euro (more than $900 billion) coronavirus recovery fund, clearing the way for the launch of the fund and its common borrowing aimed at supporting green and digital economic development. The Federal Constitutional Court said Wednesday it turned back a motion for a preliminary injunction from a group including economics professor Bernd Lucke, a founder of the populist Alternative for Germany who has since left the party.

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.