Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lockheed Martin

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, for US$3.5m worth of shares, at about US$438 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$476). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Frank St. John's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Lockheed Martin than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders At Lockheed Martin Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Lockheed Martin insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that insider John Donovan paid US$251k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Lockheed Martin

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.07% of Lockheed Martin shares, worth about US$84m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lockheed Martin Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We don't take much heart from transactions by Lockheed Martin insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lockheed Martin you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

