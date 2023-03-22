Lockheed Martin Ventures, the venture arm of Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT), has made a strategic investment in REGENT, an electric seaglider manufacturing company. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The investment will accelerate the development of seagliders for defense missions.

REGENT seagliders are uniquely suited for various civilian and defense applications in maritime environments, including logistics resupply, cargo transport, and search and rescue.

REGENT has sold over 400 seagliders to date. REGENT aims for its 12-passenger seaglider, Viceroy, to enter service by mid-decade.

"We believe that REGENT seagliders can bring tailored solutions to the future battlespace. This investment reflects our commitment to innovating technologies that have the potential to transform the way we adapt to our customer's needs and support mission success," commented Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.

Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $473.90 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Lockheed Martin Invests In This Seaglider Manufacturer - What's On The Cards? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.