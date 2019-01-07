Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $268.17, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 7.44% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.13% in that time.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2019. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $4.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.73 billion, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



