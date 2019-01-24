Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $285.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $285.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 12.67% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 12.85% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 9.43% in that time.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2019. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $4.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.82 billion, down 8.68% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.96.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

