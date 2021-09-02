Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lockheed Martin, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$9.0b ÷ (US$52b - US$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Lockheed Martin has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lockheed Martin compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Lockheed Martin's ROCE Trending?

Lockheed Martin's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 80% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Lockheed Martin has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 68% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lockheed Martin can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Lockheed Martin you'll probably want to know about.

