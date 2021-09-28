Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$2.80

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) will increase its dividend on the 27th of December to US$2.80. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which is above the industry average.

Lockheed Martin's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Lockheed Martin's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Lockheed Martin Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$3.00 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$11.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Lockheed Martin has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Lockheed Martin's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Lockheed Martin's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Lockheed Martin that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

