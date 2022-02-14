Lockheed Martin says its effort to acquire Aerojet is over

SUHAIMI ABDULLAH
Stephen Losey
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin announced Sunday its controversial attempt to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne is officially over.

The cancellation, announced by Lockheed Sunday evening as the Super Bowl began, came almost three weeks after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit that sought to block the proposed $4.4 billion merger on antitrust grounds. The FTC sought a preliminary injunction to put it on hold pending a June administrative trial.

The FTC said last month it was concerned the deal would hurt competition in the defense industry by allowing Lockheed to cut other contractors off from vital missile components Aerojet provides, particularly scramjet engines for hypersonic missiles and control systems for missile interceptors.

Although Lockheed pledged to keep allowing Aerojet to sell propulsion equipment to other firms, the FTC expressed its doubts in its complaint and said Lockheed had already tried to block competition before the acquisition.

“Our planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne would have benefitted the entire industry through greater efficiency, speed, and significant cost reductions for the U.S. government,” Lockheed chief executive Jim Taiclet said in Sunday’s release. “However, we determined that in light of the FTC’s actions, terminating the transaction is in the best interest of our stakeholders.”

Aerojet said in its own release it would continue working on hypersonic and missile defense systems after the deal’s termination.

The proposed acquisition was first announced in December 2020, and quickly drew controversy. Raytheon Technologies publicly objected to it, saying it would force Raytheon to negotiate with Lockheed, a major competitor, for solid rocket motors. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also questioned the deal and called for the FTC to take a close look at it.

Still, a bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers in August 2021 sent a letter backing the acquisition to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, calling it “in both our national security interests and the U.S. taxpayers’ best interest.” They said the merger would restore competitive balance to the industry after Northrop Grumman’s acquisition of Orbital ATK.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lockheed Martin Scraps Aerojet Rocketdyne Deal

    The move comes after federal antitrust overseers last month sued to block the proposed $4.4 billion deal.

  • February 13th Weather Forecast

    Temperatures will be in the 70s for the next few days, before rain chances come into the forecast Wednesday.

  • Sullivan warns Russian buildup of forces could result in 'major military action very soon'

    National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukraine border "makes it a distinct possibility that there will be major military action very soon," as tensions grow between Moscow and Kyiv amid fears of a potential Russian invasion."The way they have built up their forces, the way they have maneuvered things in place makes it a distinct possibility that there will be major military action very soon,"...

  • Ukraine news – live: Wallace says ‘whiff of Munich’ in West’s response to Russia as invasion ‘highly likely’

    UK claims Moscow capable of launching an offensive ‘at any time’

  • Should Trump and Biden run again? Both parties are split, new poll suggests.

    Should Trump and Biden run again? Both parties are split, new poll suggests.

  • Hugo Torres, Nicaragua ex-rebel leader Ortega jailed, dies

    A former Sandinista guerrilla leader who once led a raid that helped free then rebel and now President Daniel Ortega from prison has died, his family announced Saturday, eight months after Ortega’s government arrested him and dozens of other Nicaraguan opposition leaders. Hugo Torres died at age 73, relatives said. Torres was the first of a large group of opposition leaders rounded up in a 2021 crackdown to die.

  • Queries on doping, harassment, ineptitude at Olympics

    The biggest questions at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday hardly centered on who would win the six gold medals up for grabs. Grave inquiries emerged in the mountains, too, when a former U.S. Olympian alleged harassment by her former coach and teammate — both of whom are at the Beijing Games. The story of the Beijing Games has been the stunning revelation and ensuing legal battle regarding Valieva, who tested positive for a banned heart medication on Dec. 25.

  • War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate

    Even if a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn't happen in the next few days, the crisis is reaching a critical inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance. A convergence of events over the coming week could determine whether the stalemate is resolved peacefully or Europe is at war. At stake are Europe's post-Cold War security architecture and long-agreed limits on the deployment of conventional military and nuclear forces there.

  • NBC Sports To Back Maria Taylor, Lorne Michaels Doc Series On ‘The History Of The Black Quarterback’

    Maria Taylor, one of today’s Super Bowl hosts, will be executive producer on a documentary series for NBC Sports on The History of the Black Quarterback. Longtime Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels and his media company, Broadway Video, will join her as coproducers. The series will air on Peacock during the 2023 Super Bowl […]

  • Sudan's top general lauds recent ties with former foe Israel

    Sudan’s top general has lauded recent ties with Israel, saying that intelligence sharing between the two former adversaries helped arrest suspected militants in his country. The two countries normalized relations late in 2020 as part of a series of U.S.-brokered deals between Israel and four Arab countries. Israel and Sudan have since crafted security and intelligence relationships that have seen officials exchange meetings repeatedly in unannounced trips.

  • Ukrainian defense minister vows military is 'absolutely ready to fight back'

    Ukrainian defense officials said they are ready to fight back against Russia amid reports that it could invade the former Soviet state any day. "Do not doubt, the Armed Forces are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up the Ukrainian lands!" Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a statement Saturday.​​The commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Lt. Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in a statement that the Ukrainian...

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Great-grandson of Henry Ford invests $1 billion in Michigan Central Station

    The great-grandson of Henry Ford hopes the project helps Ford stay ahead of mobility, technology changes and also attracts talent to the state.

  • Indian muslim women rally against hijab ban

    Protesters held posters and chanted slogans as they came out on the streets of Jaipur in Rajasthan state to condemn the government."Our independence should not be snatched away without any excuses," said one protester. Several colleges in the state of Karnataka have denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab in Udupi citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students.Udupi is one of three districts in Karnataka's religiously sensitive coastal region, which is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices on Monday hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market. Brent crude futures was at $95.56 a barrel by 0235 GMT, up $1.12, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.28, or 1.4%, to $94.38 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

  • 'Four Chaplains' who gave their lives in WWII remembered

    'Four Chaplains' who gave their lives in WWII remembered

  • Pelosi has stark warning for Putin: 'He has to know that war is not an answer'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a stark warning for Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Russian military buildup near the Ukraine region showed no signs of slowing on Sunday. "The fact is that we think that an assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy," Pelosi told George Stephanopoulos during an exclusive interview on ABC's "This Week." Pelosi said the U.S. has to be prepared for any potential invasion, and she believes sanctions have acted as a deterrent thus far.

  • US staff at OSCE withdraw from rebel-held eastern Ukraine city: report

    Some staffers at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) withdrew from the Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Sunday with their respective countries recalling them due to concerns of an imminent Russian invasion.As Reuters reported, several armored cars were seen being loaded with suitcases and leaving the OSCE's mission headquarters. According to the organization, "certain participating states" had instructed their citizens...

  • Christian Pulisic digs deep as Chelsea win Club World Cup

    Christian Pulisic played a big part in Chelsea winning the FIFA Club World Cup, as he became the first-ever American to lift the trophy.

  • Residences at Ronto’s Omega high-rise offer spectacular views

    Residences at Ronto’s Omega high-rise offer spectacular views