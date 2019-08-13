Lockheed Martin Wins $107.4M Deal to Support CH-53K Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Sikorsky, recently secured a modification contract to procure long lead items for six CH-53K aircraft from the Lot IV of the jet’s low-rate initial production. The deal was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Valued at $107.4 million, the contract is expected to be completed in August 2020. Majority of the work related to the deal will be executed in Stratford, CT.

A Brief Note on the CH-53K Program

The CH-53K helicopter takes forward Sikorsky’s 50 years of manufacturing and operational success with its CH-53A, CH-53D/G and CH-53E predecessors. The new heavy lifter allows the U.S. Marine Corps and international militaries to move troops and equipment from ship to shore, and to higher altitude terrains more quickly and effectively. It is also effective for handling missions like humanitarian aid, troop transport, casualty evacuation, support of special operations forces, and combat search and rescue (CSAR).

What Favors Lockheed Martin?

In recent times, military helicopters in the U.S. aerospace-defense market have gained prominence and significant traction due to advancements and integration of new tactical, logistical and other important features. Some of these developments have also been made by Lockheed Martin, paving the way toward securing valuable helicopter-related contracts in recent times.

Such contracts are indicative of solid revenue growth prospects for the company’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) business segment, which comprises the Sikorsky helicopters. Evidently, during second-quarter 2019, revenues at Lockheed Martin’s RMS unit increased a solid 6% year over year, with its Sikorsky helicopter programs being one of the primary growth contributors.

With the fiscal 2020 defense budget offering investment potential worth $57.7 billion in Aircraft, including $0.8 billion for Sikorsky VH-92, we may expect Lockheed Martin’s RMS unit to receive consistent order flows from the Pentagon like the latest one. This, in turn, should lead to similar top-line growth for the unit in the coming days.

Price Movement

In a year’s time, shares of Lockheed Martin have gained 18.4% compared with the industry’s 6.4% increase.

