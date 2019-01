FILE PHOTO - A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp <LMT.N> has been awarded a $542 million contract for equipment and spares for F-35 aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.







