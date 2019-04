FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won a $879 million contract for sustainment and maintenance of parts of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.





