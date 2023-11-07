Lockheed Martin's Orion getting closer to 2nd mission
General Motors is pushing its $4 billion plan to convert its Orion Assembly plant into an EV truck factory to late 2025, a year later than scheduled. GM's reasoning behind the delay — which will mean Orion will sit idle for two years — is "to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand," the company said in a statement sent to TechCrunch. GM's Orion Assembly Plant, with some 1,271 employees, is currently where the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV are assembled.
On Monday, UFC CEO Dana White announced the fights for UFC 297 in January, UFC 298 in February and UFC 299 in March of 2024.
U.S.-based cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes today launched ThreatDown, a new brand that encompasses its business software portfolio and B2B-focused unit, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Earlier this year, Malwarebytes let go of approximately 100 employees as part of a wider plan to separate the company into two separate business units, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski, who founded the company in 2008, told TechCrunch at the time. Kleczynski has today made this split official with the launch of ThreatDown, formerly Malwarebytes for Business.
Google is coming for Honey and other deal-finding tools by introducing new features on Search and Chrome to help users find discounts. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that it's adding a designated page for deals on Search, while Chrome is getting features that proactively look for discount codes and provide users with price insights. The new deals search results page on Search is designed to help users find products that are on sale from across the web in one designated spot.
Our full model review of the 2024 Kia EV6 where we tell you what's new and give you a full breakdown of the model.
GM's autonomous vehicle Cruise division may have kept its vehicles on the streets even though it knew they had problems recognizing children.
Xbox has teamed up with a startup called Inworld AI to create a generative AI toolset that developers can use to create games.
It’s always interesting when a new VC firm with a fresh team of partners emerge. Founded by Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, the founders of Glovo, as well as Adam Lasri, a former investor for VC giant Atomico, Yellow is a new €30 million pre-seed fund that wants to invest at the earliest stage possible (that’s $32 million at today’s exchange rate).
Xpressbees, an Indian logistics firm that works with several e-commerce firms in the country, has raised $80 million in a new funding round led by Ontario Teachers' late-stage venture growth fund amid a surge in the country's online shopping activity. The Canadian pension fund has acquired a stake in the Pune-headquartered startup at about $1.4 billion valuation, same value at which the startup raised a Series F tranche earlier. With the latest investment round, Xpressbees' cumulative funding has reached approximately $680 million.
Bronny James experienced cardiac arrest earlier this summer during a basketball workout with USC.
Ram has overhauled the 1500 pickup for the 2025 model year, bringing a range-extended EV, Hurricane I6 power and more luxury — and no V8s.
New docu-series 'JFK: One Day In America' gathers surviving witnesses to the assassination that forever changed a nation.
"Be prepared to take rejection gracefully because the more gracefully you take it, the easier it'll be to stay friends." The post Is ‘friends to lovers’ actually the move? appeared first on In The Know.
"OK, there’s Red... and then there’s Big Red," one surprised contestant chuckled, upon entering the rehearsal room and seeing the two flame-haired country divas together.
WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection. The office space rental company has struggled as millions more people have opted to work from home over the last few years.
Each vulnerability offers a reminder of how much better the Eagles can still become.
What impact has Movember had on prostate cancer awareness? Here's what experts say.
SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. The news raises the question of if -- or when -- Starlink will ever join the public markets via an initial public offering. The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch.