Lockheed says planned Aerojet acquisition faces federal antitrust roadblock

Joe Gould
·2 min read

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has informed Lockheed Martin its planned $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne will raise antitrust concerns, the company said Tuesday.

The FTC informed Lockheed “its concerns regarding the transaction cannot be addressed adequately by the terms of a consent order,” the company said in quarterly earnings documents. Lockheed foresees a federal lawsuit to block the transaction, forcing the company to either fight or abandon the merger deal.

Critics have argued the deal would allow Lockheed, the country’s largest defense contractor, to absorb a key supplier of its solid-fuel rocket motors, stifling competition in the missile market.

Lockheed President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Taiclet announced the merger in December 2020, saying it would help Lockheed remain a leader in space and hypersonic technology.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has urged regulators to scrutinize the transaction. Waltham, Mass.-based Raytheon Technologies came out publicly against the deal, raising concerns it would force the company to deal with a competitor for solid rocket motors.

Proponents on Capitol Hill argued the proposed merger would restore competitive balance, following Northrop Grumman’s 2018 acquisition of another major rocket propulsion firm, Orbital ATK.

Byron Callan, a policy research expert at Capital Alpha Partners, projected in a email to investors Tuesday Lockheed will not be willing to battle the government in court and its deal with Aerojet will not go through.

But Callan said the Lockheed-Aerojet deal isn’t emblematic of other potential mergers and acquisition activity and argued the roadblock isn’t indicative of a larger trend.

Unlike the market areas for defense services, and emerging technologies for space and cloud-driven command and control, the missile and propulsion segment is highly concentrated, he argued.

”The FTC during the Biden Administration has taken a different view on market concentration and vertical integration than the last one, which approved the Northrop Grumman-Orbital ATK deal,” Callan wrote. “We don’t, however, see the current FTC move as one that throws defense [M&A] into the deep freeze.”

