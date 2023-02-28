Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success

2
Mike Stone
·2 min read

By Mike Stone

CAMDEN, Arkansas (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin's mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations, executives said on Monday.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is now a widely recognized weapon after mobile phone camera footage of the war in Ukraine showed the launchers in action.

"When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news - daily - then that's driving that demand," said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed's missile business.

Lockheed Martin makes HIMARS and refurbishes an older version in Camden, a small town southwest of Little Rock.

Thanks to some investments made over the last year in the 282,000 square foot building where the ground vehicles are made, Lockheed only needs a few upgrades to meet that increased production rate, Lockheed executives said.

The list includes a paint booth, non-skid coating mixer, tire assembly manipulator arm and an axel installation track, the executives told Reuters.

On an earnings call with investors Lockheed's CEO said "on HIMARS specifically, we've already met with our long lead supply chain to plan for increasing production to 96 of these units a year." Lockheed started 2022 with a HIMARS launcher production rate of 48, but has since ramped up to 60 year.

The HIMARS launcher had been growing in popularity even before its success in Ukraine.

Poland was cleared in February to purchase 18 HIMARS launchers and 468 launcher loader kits that can be in installed on Polish-made trucks to turn into them into similar launch platforms. Talks for that deal began in 2017, a Lockheed spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Camden, Arkansas; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia has been able to keep its most effective drone flying over Ukraine thanks to Western-made parts

    The Orlan-10 drone has allowed Russian troops "to rain accurate fire down on Ukrainian formations," according to a British think tank.

  • Protestors gather at Chinese 'police station' in NYC to demand CCP stop spying on Chinese diaspora

    Dozens of protesters gathered outside an informal Chinese police station in Chinatown on Saturday to demand the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) stop spying on the Chinese community in New York City. More than 60 protestors rallied outside ChangLe Association Inc. on 107 East Broadway, where a Chinese “service station” operates above a noodle shop, the New York Post reported. Toni Cai, a pro-democracy activist who was imprisoned by the CCP in China for promoting free speech, attended the rally.

  • Watchdog report faults Pentagon for problems that led to 2021 collapse of Afghan security forces

    American troops left behind $7.2 billion in aircraft, missiles, communications gear and other military equipment for the Taliban to potentially use.

  • US Army veteran killed in action in Ukraine

    U.S. Army veteran Andrew Peters was killed in action in Ukraine on Feb. 16, the U.S. Department of State and the Peters family confirmed, according to CNN on Feb. 25.

  • Russian ‘limitless’ manpower is a myth, Russia to face more problems with new call-ups — ISW

    After a partial mobilization in Russia, as well as several earlier covert campaigns to recruit reservists or “volunteers” into the army, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is faced with the dilemma of significantly fewer resources for new mobilization efforts, the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its latest summary of the ongoing war on Feb. 26.

  • Can Ukraine maintain and optimally use its modern Western tanks?

    Future Ukrainian counterattacks using modern Western combat vehicles are being discussed everywhere, from Washington news conferences to Ukrainian military expert circles.

  • One year after Russian invasion, Condoleezza Rice warns against saying 'time is on the Ukrainian side'

    Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin may believe Ukraine is running out of time as the invasion enters its second year.

  • Impossible for Russia to land paratroopers in Transnistria, Ukraine says

    Russia isn't able to airlift additional troops to Moldova’s Transnistria, where Moscow illegally maintains a military presence, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Feb. 27.

  • All presidents avoid reporters, but Biden may achieve a record in his press avoidance

    President Joe Biden has held fewer press conferences than any president in recent memory. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesThere’s nothing new about presidents avoiding the press. Bill Clinton was in a major scandal – based in large part on getting caught in a deception during a media interview – and successfully outsourced his White House press briefings to legal counsel to avoid having his press secretary or himself trapped by tough media questioning. Barack Obama campaigned on being the most transpar

  • Ukrainian military expert explains need to strike back on Russian soil

    Not striking Russian territory may extend the war’s duration for years and turn it into an even more complicated conflict, military expert and reserve officer Maj. Oleksiy Hetman told Radio NV on Feb. 27.

  • See UH coach Kelvin Sampson get down as No. 1 Coogs win AAC title

    The fact UH hasn't lost on the road should carry weight during March Madness, especially since it'll take four straight wins away from home to make a hometown Final Four appearance a reality.

  • Max Q: It's the final countdown

    Vast Space, a company that emerged from stealth last September with the aim of building artificial gravity space stations in low Earth orbit, has acquired space tug startup Launcher. The acquisition, a first for Vast, will give the company access to Launcher’s Orbiter space tug and payload platform and its liquid rocket engine, E-2.

  • Why polar bears are walking around with coloured dots on their fur

    Understanding fur growth patterns allow scientists to better explain stress levels, contaminant exposure and the nutritional status using hair samples collected from polar bears in the wild.

  • French defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom

    French defence and technology group Thales plans to hire 12,000 new staff this year as there is strong demand across its product range, CEO Patrice Caine said in an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche. He said that over the past eight years Thales, which has total staff of 80,000 of which 40,000 in France, had recruited 5,000 to 8,000 people per year and that last year already it had hired 11,500 new staff. Caine, who recently met with Ukraine's defence minister, said that France would deliver its Ground Master 200 radar air defence system to Ukraine in May.

  • Snap is latest company to launch AI chatbot

    MARKET PULSE Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Monday introduced a new AI feature on its platform, a chatbot powered by OpenAI for paying users. The chatbot, called My AI, is available to users who subscribe to Snapchat+, the company’s $3.

  • Explosions occur at Machulishchy airbase in Belarus, Russian aircraft damaged

    Explosions occurred at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus on Sunday morning. There is information about a damaged Russian aircraft. Source: Anton Motolko, a Byelorussian journalist, the BYPOL initiative Details: Locals reported hearing two explosions at about 8:00-9:00 and may have heard another one during the night.

  • Nebraska Just the Latest State to Join the Anti-Woke Movement

    Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen plans to do a “wholesale overhaul” of the education system by controlling what students are learning and their conversations in the classroom, per The Associated Press. Along with other states’ anti-woke initiatives, this includes book banning and limitations of conversations around sexuality.

  • Shanghai renews call for global talent to join its AI industry amid US-China tech war, ChatGPT frenzy

    Shanghai is doubling down on its ambitious plan to attract tens of thousands of technology workers to the city, as it strives towards its goal of becoming a key centre of China's artificial intelligence (AI) industry amid intensifying rivalry with the United States and a technological arms race triggered by the AI chatbot ChatGPT. During the annual two-day Global AI Developer Conference held over the weekend in the Lingang Special Area, part of Shanghai's free-trade zone, government officials re

  • Two-thirds of New York voters say Santos should resign: poll

    Two-thirds of New York voters think that disgraced first-term Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) should resign from Congress, according to a new poll, after his early political career has been marred in scandal. A 66-percent majority of voters, including 58 percent of Republicans, think that Santos should resign from the House, according to the Siena College…

  • Ukraine defends against intense Russian assault

    As fighting rages in Ukraine, Russia has shut down a major oil pipeline to Poland.