Lockport CARES' Coldest Night of the Year program coming up Feb. 24

Feb. 10—The weather outside at night can be bitingly cold and some people are left without.

That's why Lockport CARES, the only homeless shelter in Lockport, is asking residents to get involved in the second annual walk in partnership with the international Coldest Night of the Year program to raise funds for the shelter and help people get out of the cold and on with their lives.

Last year, the first CNOY walk — which was supposed to follow Main Street — was abruptly replaced with walking around the gymnasium of the Christ Community Church on Genesee Street because an ice storm had just hit Lockport and cars were slipping and sliding into each other around the city.

Lockport police notified the organizers that it was unsafe to walk that night, but walkers were still able to raise $35,000 for the shelter, which accepts no state aid and depends entirely on donations from the community.

This year plans are a go, said Ruth Verratti who has been volunteering with the Lockport CARES shelter for 10 years as the director of Living Well, a program to help those experiencing homelessness to get on their feet. She also runs the CNOY walk in Lockport.

"We are dealing, currently, I believe, with the aftermath of the moratorium of evictions. Now these landlords, they've gotten a lot smarter. Today you can have a job and even some money, but because of your credit score, you can't find a place. It's a whole different ball of wax now," she said.

Ben Stuckey, executive director of Lockport CARES, also noted that harder drugs and alcohol use play a part in people losing their places to live.

"It doesn't even have to be drugs either. There are several different factors that are systemic. That time period (COVID) exasperated systemic poverty," he said.

Verratti went on to say that "the guests" at Lockport CARES are attracted to their 10-day stay, nine-bed homeless shelter. While many go on to Niagara Falls to find an apartment, the time they spend in Lockport is "a gift."

"They feel safe here. That's a wonderful gift to give to these people. They talk about that to me. Some of them have been other places and they come here and they love the security knowing they're safe when they go to sleep," she said.

Since Nov. 1, the Salvation Army building on Cottage Street has also been open on nights when the forecast calls for freezing temperatures, also known as Cold Blue.

According to Leah Brown, the homeless coordinator for the local Salvation Army, that offer has been taken up by at least 11 people every night, some of whom told her that in warmer temps they shelter in "tent cities" scattered around the city.

The count of homeless in Lockport for 2024 has not been released by the Homeless Alliance of Western New York, but a look at 2023's numbers shows that a total of 305 people, including 20 households with children, were homeless as of Jan. 25, 2023, in Niagara County.

Brown said that she went out with a team from HAWNY to try to find where homeless individuals were staying this year, but were unable to find anyone to count. However, she said that she searched under bridges and along the escarpment and found evidence of fresh footprints and people living there. She said she knows the need is real.

The CNOY Lockport walk starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. The starting point is Christ Community Church and the route follows Main Street. Those interested in helping raise funds for Lockport CARES are encouraged to go onto the CNOY website at cnoy.com/location/lockport and become a team leader.

"If they like to lead in any shape or form, we look for team leaders who in turn look for six to eight walkers for their team," Verratti said. "Those walkers in turn should try to get six to eight supporters that will support them in their walk."

Currently, there are 50 walkers signed up for the Lockport CARES walk of 17 teams. The goal is to raise $40,000.

Verratti said that her journey led her to start working with Lockport CARES 10 years ago when she was waiting to be discharged from Cleveland Clinic.

"I was laying there and thought to myself, 'Imagine if I didn't have a home to go to.'," she said. "And with that thought in my mind, I decided when I got back and was well enough, I was going to reach out to that place called Lockport CARES in Lockport and see if I can get involved."