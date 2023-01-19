Lockport councilwoman's spouse reimburses auto repair shop owner for cell phone damage

Jan. 19—The spouse of a Town of Lockport councilwoman has reimbursed a local auto mechanic for damage he caused to a cell phone during a confrontation that turned physical last year at a restaurant on Transit Road.

The Orleans County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Ralph Dufour, husband of Councilwoman Patricia Dufour, paid $375 in restitution to Dave Mongielo, owner of Mongielo's Auto Specialties on Robinson Road, as part of the resolution of charges Dufour faced following the restaurant confrontation last May.

Ralph Dufour was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree harassment following the May 10, 2022 incident. His case was transferred to the Orleans County District Attorney's Office due to a conflict with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Orleans County District Attorney Joseph Cardone said, in addition to paying Mongielo for the cell phone damage, Ralph Dufour agreed to an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal which resolves all charges. Under the terms of that agreement, DuFour must refrain from violating any laws and avoid contact with Mongielo for a six-month period. Both Mongielo and DuFour have temporary restraining orders in place, barring either side from interacting with the other.

"As long as (Dufour) abides by those terms, at the end of six months, the judge will dismiss the case and seal it," Cardone said.

In an interview with the newspaper this week, Mongielo said he's satisfied with the resolution of the matter. He said understands that "everyone makes mistakes in life."

"I'm the type of guy that I just want accountability,"he said.

Ralph Dufour's attorney noted that the charges against his client have been dismissed and had no further comment.

The altercation occurred on May 10 when Mongielo stopped for breakfast at a Transit Road restaurant and found several town officials, including supervisor Mark Crocker, town board members Patricia Dufour and Darlene DiCarlo, Highway Superintendent Dave Miller and Dufour's husband, Ralph, sitting together at a table.

Story continues

Mongielo testified during a hearing in county court last October that he attempted to use his cell phone to record the group and, as a "citizen journalist," intended to ask the town officials some questions about property reassessment.

Video obtained using Mongielo's cell phone showed that as he approached the table where the town officials were sitting, Ralph Dufour got up, moved toward him and knocked the cell phone out of his hand, causing it to be damaged.

Mongielo is facing three counts of harassment stemming from the incident. He has pleaded not guilty and Mongielo said he does not intend to accept any plea offers and will instead take his case to trial. His case is ongoing through Town of Royalton court.

Mongielo's attorney, James Ostrowski, previously filed a motion to dismiss all three counts and vacate orders of protection that required Mongielo to turn over his legally permitted firearms to law enforcement. In his motion, Ostrowski describes the charges against Mongielo as "utterly frivolous" while contending that they were filed in retaliation by the other individuals who were involved in the incident.