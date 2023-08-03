Lockport elementary school principal pleads guilty to DWI

Aug. 3—The principal of Roy B. Kelley Elementary School pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge Wednesday in City Court.

Heather B. Walton, 49, of Lewiston, was charged on May 22, after crashing her vehicle into a tree on Davison Road. At the time she told Lockport police that she'd had two mixed drinks three hours before the late-afternoon collision. According to the arrest report, Walton failed all field sobriety tests and refused a Breathalyzer test.

Walton received a conditional discharge in the case, meaning that if she stays out of trouble for one year, she won't face harsher penalties. The charge will remain on her record, though.

The impact of conviction on Walton's employment status with Lockport City School District could not be determined Wednesday. Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said via email that the district "as of this evening ... has not been informed of any legal changes that are a part of this case. Because this matter involves a personnel issue ... we are unable to comment further."

Walton is the principal of Roy B. Kelley Elementary School and was represented by Joe Scalzo in city court at 1:30 p.m., where she was handed down a sentence of a one year conditional discharge. This means if she stays out of trouble for a year, she won't be brought back in for a more burdensome re-sentencing, but the charge will stay on her record.

Superintendent Mathis Calvin responded to questions via email regarding the district's position at this time.

"As of this evening the district has not been informed of any legal changes that are a part of this case. Because this matter involves a personnel issue... we are unable to comment further."

Since May, Barb Converso has been the substitute principal at Kelley Elementary.