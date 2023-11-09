Lockport freshmen face campus relocation after ceiling collapse

TechCrunch

AI is already transforming the way we search, gather information, create, code, decipher data and more, and now it may democratize the process of building an app, too. A new AI-powered startup called Sutro promises the ability to build entire production-ready apps -- including those for web, iOS and Android -- in a matter of minutes, with no coding experience required. The idea is to allow founders to focus on their unique ideas by leaning on Sutro to automate other aspects of app building, including the necessary AI expertise, product management and design, hosting, use of domain-specific languages, compiling and scaling.