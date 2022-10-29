Lockport hit-and-run defendant's trial scheduled

Oct. 29—LOCKPORT — Sean Kelahan was brought to the Niagara County Courthouse from Niagara County Jail to stand in court before Judge Caroline Wojtaszek Friday morning.

Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, stands accused of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and speeding in relation to the death of Richard Howes III on March 18.

According to Lockport police, Howes was crossing the street at the intersection of S. Transit and High streets on a green-light while suspects Kelahan and Tyreek Wolfe, 22, traveled southbound in separate cars. The two vehicles hit Howes. He was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Two policemen testified at the hearing on Friday. Officer Marshall Taylor was the first to arrive at the scene and identified Kelahan as one of the two drivers who arrived on the scene at S. Transit and High streets, 20 minutes after his own arrival.

Detective Adam Piedmont also testified on his interaction with Kelahan the night of the accident in the Lockport Police Department where Kelahan was brought in for questions.

The hour-long video of Kelahan in the interview room was put into evidence on Friday.

District Attorney Brian Seaman said that the body-cam footage from Taylor was not submitted into evidence at this time.

Prior to testimony from the two policemen, George Muscato, one of Kelahan's attorneys, argued for a dismissal of the grand jury's indictment of Kelehan. He said that making the juror's aware of Kelahan's past vehicle operation record was irrelevant and unfairly burdened his defense.

"My point is by offering the prior incidents prejudiced the grand jury," Muscato said.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia argued that the prior record indicated that Kelahan was aware of the possible consequences of his actions and he had a clear mental state of mind when he decided to speed down S. Transit Street.

"He'd been told before," Savoia said. "He could kill someone if he continued the behavior."

The motion to dismiss was denied.

A date for a trial was scheduled for Jan. 9. Before that time, however, Seaman said a motion from his office would be made to submit further evidence on Dec. 22.

On Thursday, Wolfe took a plea deal offered by the District Attorney's Office to serve up to 3 1/2 years in state prison for reduced charges. This deal is contingent on his cooperation, including possible testimony if needed.

A final pre-trial appearance has also been scheduled for Jan. 3.