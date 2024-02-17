Lockport Housing Authority executive director stepping down in April

Feb. 17—After more than four decades on the job, Kevin Bancroft, executive director of the Lockport Housing Authority, is stepping away from the agency on April 1.

Bancroft said he'll miss the people the most. He noted that his employees were "wonderful" and it's always healthy to laugh. Sometimes getting to work is the best part of his day, he added.

While Bancroft is now the executive director of the housing authority, that's not quite how he entered the organization. In 1980 he was hired as a maintenance worker. He would do that work for more than 17 years.

"I got a good perspective of working in the field," he said.

After attending some college classes and taking a civil service exam, he made the move from maintenance man to office worker in tenant relations. He did this for another couple of years before leaving those duties to be the former executive director Sandra Thurston's assistant and be groomed to eventually take over her job in 2010. Which he's continued to oversee for a little less than 14 years.

Bancroft is proud of the accomplishments that he's been a part of while at the housing authority. He pointed to the people he and his staff have been able to help — not just with a place to stay — but with a multitude of resources under the Family Self-Sufficiency Program, a voluntary program that helps tenants achieve goals like degrees in higher education, stable employment, financial stability, and even home ownership.

"That's one of my pride and joy programs that I love. Helping people on their way to be financially self-sufficient. We've had some success stories," he said.

Bancroft also talked about the geothermal systems placed at Autumn Gardens, as well as the Michigan Street headquarters where his office is.

"It's almost like a central air system," he said. "And it's cut our costs here by 45% from when we had baseboard electric heat."

Not everything has been perfect. At one point he had to hire security guards because drugs were being sold from one of the apartments and he couldn't get into court to evict the tenants. This was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had this one situation with drugs and nobody could do anything so I had to hire security guards. I was really upset because it was one of the sites where there were mostly elderly people and people were showing up (all hours) and (the tenants) were very afraid," he said.

The situation was eventually defused as the security guards were able to serve as witnesses to a police investigation.

Bancroft said he's had a good run and believes his successor and right-hand man for the last nine years, Jeffery A. Kline, will be able to take the reins and succeed.

As for what's next, Bancroft said he'll spend more time with his 11 grandkids and six children. The time watching his family growing up passed in an instant, he said, and it'd be nice to have a chance to slow down.

Finally, he didn't say "no" to whether he'd be going to a tropical island somewhere in the Caribbean.

Bancroft summed up his career with just a few words.

"Faith, family, a great board, great employees, great tenants," he said. "Time just flies. You've got to appreciate it."