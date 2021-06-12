Lockport man arrested in fraud investigation

Jun. 12—A 34-year-old Lockport man has been arrested in connection with a fraud investigation conducted by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Jose Estremera Casiano, 34, of Lockport, was charged with two counts of issuing a bad check, second-degree schemed to defraud and third-degree grand larceny on Friday, according to Sheriff Michael Filicetti.

Estremera Casiano is accused of issuing multiple bad checks to Cornerstone Federal Credit Union in order to obtain property from area residents.

Estremera Casiano was being held at the Niagara County Jail Friday while awaiting centralized arraignment. He was also being held on numerous outstanding warrants from surrounding states, according to the report.