Lockport man arrested twice with weapons

Apr. 16—A Lockport man was arrested twice in the same night for two incidents at the One Stop on 40 Locust Street, each time allegedly displaying a weapon.

Hassan M. Campbell, 38, of 135 Pine St., is accused of taking out a black BB gun — which appeared to be an automatic pistol — on April 13 after being asked by One Stop employees to leave the store as he had been banned. After he left, Lockport police were contacted and located Campbell walking on Pine Street. Police said after searching Campbell, who had BB gun pellets in a satchel, they found a black BB gun in a pile of leaves 50 yards away from the One Stop.

According to police, Campbell admitted the gun was familiar and that he'd placed his hand in his satchel at the One Stop, but didn't think he pulled "it" out.

Campbell was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a trespass violation after being taken into custody by Lockport police at 8:28 p.m.

According to the report, Campbell was held for the charges, but another report showed that Campbell was back at the One Stop on April 13 where he, according to police, spoke to someone in the store, making them uncomfortable, when her boyfriend intervened and asked Campbell to stop.

At this point, Campbell took a knife from his waistband and started to slash at the boyfriend in a threatening manner. The victim said he was afraid for his life and wanted an order of protection.

Police located Campbell on the corner of Locust and Pine streets and found a knife in his pocket. He was put under arrest and, according to LPD, later said the the knife was his and was used in the above incident.

Campbell was charged for this incident with a felony of second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment after being arrested at 8:56 p.m. and was held.