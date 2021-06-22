Lockport man charged after assault victim treated at ENH

Jun. 22—A Lockport man was arrested on assault charges late Monday morning after police said his victim sought treatment for their injuries at a local hospital.

Lockport police entered 4 Rogers Ave. about 11:30 a.m. to arrest Andrew D.L. Issacs, 34, on felony charges stemming from the attack on the victim who had arrived for treatment at Eastern Niagara Hospital earlier that morning.

The victim was hospitalized at ENH at 7:30 a.m. where they were treated for a head injury from repeated blows with a cell phone that required five staples. Police said they had also been strangled by a cord that left marks on their neck, and was beaten with a dog leash which left "lash" marks.

According to police, Issacs also put a knife to the victim's throat and threatened to slit their throat and kill them. Issacs is also accused of stomping the victim's thigh, leaving imprints of his shoe, as well as kicking them under the chin.

Police said the victim was marked and bruised all over their body, legs, chest, arms, face and head.

Isaacs was charged with a felony count of second-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical harm and injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, a felony count of second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and second-degree menacing. He was held on $10,000 bail.