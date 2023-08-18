Lockport man charged in fatal Buffalo BB gun shooting

Aug. 18—BUFFALO — A 43-year-old Lockport man has been charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting a man with a BB gun in the city earlier this week.

Kenneth James, 43, of Lockport was arraigned Friday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Rebecca Town on one count of first-degree manslaughter, a Class "B" violent felony, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

The incident took place about 3:50 p.m. Monday. A release said James shot the victim, who was riding a bicycle on Broadway, near Krettner Street, with a BB gun. The 38-year-old victim died at the scene.

James is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a felony hearing. He was held without bail.

If convicted of the charge, James faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Flynn commends Det. Sgt. Sean McCabe, Detectives Mark Costantino, Adam Stephany and Christopher Sterlace of the Buffalo Police Department for their work in this investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Frank A. Strano of the Major Crimes Unit.