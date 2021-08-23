Aug. 23—Lockport man charged with selling cocaine from home

A Lockport man is facing drug charges following an investigation into drug sales from his Gabriel Drive home.

John Davis, Jr., 40, of Lockport, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of firearms. The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan E. Leydecker, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, the DEA and the Niagara County Drug Task Force began investigating the defendant's narcotics distribution activities in May after receiving information that Davis was selling cocaine from his Gabriel Drive residence to various customers in the Lockport area.

On May 28 investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and seized approximately 180 grams of crack cocaine and 255 grams of cocaine, approximately $8,031 in cash, narcotics packaging materials, a food sealer, and a scale with cocaine residue in the apartment.

A .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .22 caliber rifle were also recovered. On Aug. 5, investigators executed another search warrant at Davis' residence and recovered approximately 12 grams of cocaine, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue, packaging material, and more cash.