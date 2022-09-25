Lockport man dead after overnight shooting in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Raceland Saturday night.

Detectives are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Lockport man Lorenzo Stuart who was shot Saturday, before 11:30 p.m, around the 700 block of St. Louis Street, said the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is requesting public assistance with any information about the incident. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1 (800) 743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through mobile app at Bayou Tips. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

