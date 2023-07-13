Lockport man faces kidnapping, sexual abuse charges

Jul. 13—A Lockport man was arrested Sunday after New York State Police say he kidnapped a female victim and sexually abused her at gunpoint.

James P. Wilson, 71, of Lockport, was charged with first-degree burglary (B felony), second-degree kidnapping (B felony) first-degree sexual abuse (D felony), first-degree reckless endangerment (D felony), first-degree menacing (E felony) and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (C felony), according to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

About 2:20 p.m. Sunday, state troopers responded to an apartment complex on Robinson Road for a possible gun shot call. Investigation determined that the complainant heard a noise believed to be a gun shot which created a hole in the ceiling.

Troopers with the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Niagara County Sheriff's Office located Wilson who had kidnapped a female victim and sexually abused her while holding her at gunpoint.

After being charged, Wilson was transported to Niagara County Jail for CAP arraignment.