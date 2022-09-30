Lockport man gets five year prison term for 2020 shooting incident

Sep. 30—LOCKPORT — A Lockport man will serve 5 years behind bars for his involvement in a mid-day shooting at a busy city intersection in 2020.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano sentenced Daquan T. McDougald, 28, of Washburn St., to five years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision for his guilty plea to a charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced as a second-time felony offender because of a previous felony drug conviction.

McDougald had faced charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree possession of a loaded firearm in connection with the shooting incident that took place on April 28, 2020 near Locust and South streets. In asking for a maximum sentence, First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann noted the location of the incident.

"This was a shooting in the middle of the day at a busy intersection in Lockport with children in the area," Hoffmann told Ottaviano. "I would ask that you sentence him to the maximum."

Public Defender Theodore Janese told Ottaviano that his client has been a model inmate at the Niagara County Correctional Facility and that he "wants to be a productive member of society."

McDougald, speaking to Ottaviano, echoed those intentions. He said a difficult childhood, marred by sexual abuse and domestic violence.

"I'm building a better me," McDougald said. "I'm here before you to accept my punishment."