Lockport man indicted in connection with Buffalo homicide

Sep. 8—BUFFALO — An Erie County grand jury has indicted a Lockport man on manslaughter charges tied to the death of a Buffalo bicyclist who was shot with an air gun.

Kenneth James, 43, was charged by the grand jury with one count of first-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on the charges Thursday morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case and pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash or bond. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced the grand jury action.

If James were to be convicted of the highest charge in the indictment, he would face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

In the indictment, Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives allege that James shot and killed Joseph Dash, 38, of Buffalo, who died at the shooting scene on Broadway near Krettner Street. Investigators said Dash was riding his bike at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 14 when James shot at him with an air gun.

Detectives said an autopsy determined that Dash had died from a "pellet round shot to (his) chest." Investigators have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.