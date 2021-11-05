Lockport man sentenced in gun possession case

Nov. 5—A Lockport man escaped a prison term on Thursday as he was sentenced for his guilty plea to weapons and impaired driving charges.

Thomas Hyde, 27, will serve six months in Niagara County Jail and then five years of probation for his pleas to charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and driving while ability impaired. He had originally been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated and several other vehicle and traffic charges after a traffic stop by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies in Cambria in August 2020.

The sentence was handed down by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Hyde could have faced a maximum sentence of seven years behind bars, but Kloch had indicated that he would consider a probation sentence after a pre-sentence investigation by probation officers.

At 11:28 p.m. on Aug 5, 2020, the sheriff's office said it received a report of a motorcycle driving erratically in the area of Lockport and Ward roads. Several deputies responded to the area and one engaged Hyde in a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found him in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun which was reported stolen out of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Deputies also determined that he was intoxicated at that time.