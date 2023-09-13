Lockport man's fatal hit-and-run trial underway

Sep. 13—Nathan Marziale's trial on a single count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident got underway Tuesday in Niagara County Court.

Marziale, 29, was charged in connection with the Feb. 19, 2022, death of Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, 28, an Amazon contractor who was struck by a vehicle on the 6600 block of Dysinger Road after dark, about 7 p.m., and later died en route to hospital.

Jury selection began Monday and on Tuesday opening arguments were made by Assistant District Attorney Nichole Sands and Marziale's attorney, Joshua Ramos.

Sands went first and argued that Marziale had to know he had struck someone but did not stop.

She said Medina-Gonzalez was helping an Amazon delivery truck get unstuck in the snowy driveway at 6694 Dysinger, and also helping the owners of the property, whose van got stuck in the driveway when they arrived home after Medina-Gonzalez's arrival. Two other cars stopped for Medina-Gonzalez as he directed traffic while the Shortridge family tried to get out of the snow, Sands said, but the third vehicle, a gray BMW driven by Marziale, did not stop.

"'It's disturbing,'" Sands quoted Marziale telling sheriff's investigators who found him at his Lincoln Avenue residence about six hours later and examined his vehicle, which bore heavy damage including a shattered windshield.

Medina-Gonzalez had rolled onto the roof of Marziale's car and stayed there for almost a mile before falling off on Akron Road. Sands said Marziale should have known what happened upon the initial impact, and while he stopped his car briefly after the crash, he did not exit to see what he had hit, then he left the scene.

Ramos, the defense counsel, painted a different picture. He said Marziale thought he had hit a deer and it ran away, then once he got home, he learned about the hit-and-run via social media and "put two and two together," so when police came to his home didn't try to hide anything.

Marziale was not aware he had struck a person until after he got home, Ramos argued.

The prosecution called three witnesses Tuesday, including former Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Casale, who responded to the crash scene, and 16-year-Abigail Shortridge, an eyewitness to the crash.

Ramos took issue with Casale's vehicle and body camera clips submitted as evidence, arguing that they had been altered in one or more ways. The prosecution said the audio was muted to prevent "hearsay." County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek ruled the videos were admissible.

Ramos raised objections to the videos again while cross-examining Casale, causing Wojtaszek to rule the prosecution could call an unlisted witness, county IT specialist Zackary Alt, to clear up the confusion.

"To portray to the jury the editing was done in some unfavorable way that the witness (Casale) could not fix, I'm allowing the people to call (another) witness," Wojtaszek said.

Alt testified that he did not alter any aspect of Casale's clips other than the audio.

Shortridge, who was 14 at the time of the crash, testified she saw Medina-Gonzales from the back of her family's van while it was stuck in their driveway. Shortridge described Medina-Gonzalez as having a big smile and wearing a "bright" jacket. Upon cross examination by Ramos, she said the jacket was black with blue shoulders and reflective material on the sleeves.

Shortridge burst into tears as she testified that she heard the impact and saw Medina-Gonzalez roll onto the top of a gray BMW.

After her testimony, the trial adjourned for the day and was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today.