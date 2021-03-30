Lockport murder suspect pleads guilty

Mar. 30—A Lockport man decided Monday to take a plea offer from prosecutors as hearings in his murder case prepared to move forward

Davaris Hodge, 28, agreed to plead guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter in the April 2020 slaying of Leon Johnson.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told Hodge that he would sentence him to 18 years in prison and five years post release supervision in return for the plea. Hodge had faced a grand jury indictment that charged him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He had pleaded not guilty to those charges, but was facing a potential sentence of 25 years to life behind bars had he been convicted after a trial. Hodge remains jailed pending his sentencing.

Prosecutors said they had been engaged in plea talks with Hodge's defense counsel but made their offer prior to a scheduled pre-trial hearing Monday.

New York State Police troopers said they responded to a call of a shooting on Cambridge Drive in the Town of Lockport around 2:33 a.m. on April 12. When they arrived, they found Johnson, 36, inside his home.

Johnson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that time. He was given medical treatment by EMTs, but later died from his wounds.

State Police investigators said they were able to track Hodge to a motel in the Rochester area. He was taken into custody at that time and charged in a criminal complaint with Johnson's murder.

Police have not said what led them to Hodge as a suspect in the homicide. Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the slaying.