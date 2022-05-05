Lockport police investigating fatal hit-and-run on South Transit

May 5—Lockport police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred about 5:45 a.m. Thursday at South Transit and Nichols streets.

Police said the victim was found dead in the roadway and the vehicles involved had left the area.

One of the drivers was later located by police but a second vehicle was apparently involved and it is being sought by police.

No other details on the incident were provided by police.

The name of the victim is being withheld upon notification of next of kin.