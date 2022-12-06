Lockport resident facing federal weapon, drug counts

Dec. 6—A City of Lockport resident has been arrested on federal weapons and drug charges following a joint investigation in Lockport and Rochester.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Boasha Bedell, 37, was arrested Monday following the investigation. Details on the specific charges Bedell faces were not released.

The arrest follows an investigation involving the Niagara County Drug Task Force with the assistance of Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, US Border Patrol and Lockport Police Department. The joint investigation led to search warrants conducted in both the City of Rochester and the City of Lockport. During the course of the search warrants multiple firearms, a quantity of narcotics, US currency and body armor were seized.

Bedell was arraigned on federal weapons and narcotics charges and was remanded to the US Marshall's custody without bail.