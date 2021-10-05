Lockport sex offender sentenced

Oct. 5—A Lockport man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison and 15 years of post release supervision for his conviction of sexually abusing two victims under the age of 11.

In addition, Daniel Hope, 31, was be required to register as an offender under New York's Sex Offender Registration Act. His sex offender level will be determined just before his release from prison.

The sentence was handed down by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Hope pleaded guilty in August two counts of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. During his plea, Hope admitted that he had subjected the two child victims to repeated sexual acts between August 2016 and August 2018.

"This was a long and difficult investigation, primarily due to the young age of the victims and the extreme impact the abuse had on the children," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the sentencing.

Seaman said the case was prosecuted by senior members of his office's Special Victims Unit, including Assistant DAs Lisa Baehre and Robert Zucco. Baehre has recently left the District Attorney's Office to take a post with the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

Zucco credited a "team of experts" with the success of the prosecution.

"In Niagara County, we investigate child abuse and maltreatment cases through the use of a multi-disciplinary team of professionals," he said. "In this case, that included members of the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, Lockport Police Detectives Heather Glenn and Lt. Travis Mapes, New York State Police Investigator John Spero, Child Protective Services Caseworker Rhonda Platt and Niagara County Sheriff's Office Victim Assistance Advocate Stacy Suess. Without their hard work, support and persistence, this case would not have moved forward."