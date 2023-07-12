Lockport teen gets five year sentence on gun charge plea

Jul. 12—LOCKPORT — A Lockport teen will spend the next five years behind bars for his guilty plea to a weapons charge.

Joshua M. McPhail, 18, was sentenced Tuesday by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano to five years in prison, followed by three years of post-release supervision, for his plea to a single count of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. McPhail took the plea as part of a deal with Niagara County prosecutors.

He had faced a possible maximum prison term of seven years. McPhail has been held in custody, in lieu of $50,000 bail, since his original arrest on charges of criminal possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

In April, Lockport Police officers said they responded to a report of a male suspect who had "obtained a handgun from a recycling bin." Based on a description of the suspect, the officers said the stopped McPhail near Vine and Juniper streets in the city and detained him.

A search of McPhail led to the recovery of two handguns, including a Smith & Wesson revolver that had been reported stolen in the Town of Greece. Police said the hammer on the revolver was cocked when they found it.

Law enforcement records indicated that McPhail was on parole at the time of his arrest.