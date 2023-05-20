Lockport teen takes plea deal in gun case

May 20—LOCKPORT — A Lockport teen has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in a plea deal with Niagara County prosecutors.

Joshua M. McPhail, 18, entered his plea to a count of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon during a hearing before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano on Thursday. The charge carries a maximum possible prison term of seven years.

Ottaviano made no commitment on what sentence he may hand down. McPhail will continue to be held in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

McPhail had been charged with criminal possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

In April, Lockport Police said they responded to a report of a male suspect who had "obtained a handgun from a recycling bin." Based on a description of the suspect, officers said the stopped McPhail near Vine and Juniper streets and detained him.

A search of McPhail led to the recovery of two handguns, including a Smith & Wesson revolver that had been reported stolen in the Town of Greece. Police said the hammer on the revolver was cocked when they found it.

Records indicated that McPhail was on parole at the time of his arrest.