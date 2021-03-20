Lockport woman accused of elder abuse

Mar. 20—A Lockport woman is facing felony charges after a sheriff's office investigation of elder abuse in the town of Lockport, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced on Friday.

Karen Edwards, 51, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny in the case.

According to the sheriff's office, Edwards is accused of stealing money from the victim, and in one instance physically assaulting the victim, causing injury. The victim's relationship to Edwards was not disclosed.

Edwards was remanded to Niagara County Jail without bail and an order of protection was issued to the victim.