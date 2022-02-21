Locks of girl’s hair were found in search for missing Texas dad and daughter, feds say

The Texas dad who was found with his 9-year-old daughter in Mexico after disappearing in a national park is facing a federal child engagement charge, officials say.

Hector Flores Jr., 49, and his daughter had last been seen on Jan. 28 when they traveled from Fort Stockton, Texas to Big Bend National Park, McClatchy News previously reported.

A multi-agency search began on Feb. 5 after his truck was found abandoned with many of their personal belongings inside. Other items, including locks of hair, were found nearby.

The dad and daughter were located 16 days after they vanished when residents of a remote Mexican community reported they were trying to buy food in the area, officials said.

Mexico State Police responded and found them in Coahuila — a state across the Rio Grande, adjacent to Big Bend National Park — on Feb. 14. They were both reported to be in good health and brought back to the U.S.

‘Locks of hair’

On Feb. 15, a day after the father and daughter were picked up by police, authorities in the United States filed a federal criminal complaint against Flores Jr. seeking a child endangerment charge.

In the complaint filed in United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, officials say the “personal belongings” found in his truck included their Social Security Administration cards and birth certificates, as well as a document that proved Flores Jr. is the girl’s biological father.

As investigators began searching the area, they found “numerous personal items strewn about within a few hundred yards of the vehicle, farther down the wash,” according to the complaint. “These items included adult and child clothing, children’s backpacks, toiletries for an adult and a child, and children’s toys.

“Locks of hair six inches long, which appeared to have been cut, were also found along with human waste,” the complaint continues, adding that they also found a small animal cage.

The hair was confirmed to belong to Flores Jr.’s daughter, officials say, and she had a pet rat.

Authorities say they also found footprints the size of their shoes leading into the desert.

“The area of Big Bend National Park where (Flores Jr.’s) vehicle was found offers no food, water, or shelter,” the special agent said in the complaint. “The terrain is rugged with mountains, jagged rocks, and cactus. Based on my training and experience, I know this area is a route used by undocumented immigrants to enter the United States illegally.”

During that time, temperatures dipped to 10 degrees and the area saw heavy rain, officials say.

‘Wraps to eat’

Mexican authorities who conducted a welfare check on the dad and daughter after they were found say they did not have the necessary documents to stay in Mexico. Flores Jr. and his child were deported back to the U.S.

While the 9-year-old girl was being escorted by Park Rangers to Child Protective Services, she was quoted saying “Thank God we came across some kayakers, and they gave us wraps to eat,” according to court documents. She says they had ran out of food and went four days without eating.

Authorities say Flores Jr. had pulled his daughter out of school around Jan. 4 and did not enroll her in a new one. On Jan. 26, Flores Jr’s phone number was disconnected because of an overdue phone bill. And on Jan. 27, the day before they disappeared, officials say Flores Jr. called his work to say he would not be showing up for that day’s shift. He was fired the same day.

On Feb. 16, U.S Attorney Ashley Huff filed for Flores Jr. to be held without bond, noting he is a flight risk and poses a danger to the community.

