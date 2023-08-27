Locks of Love; Brockton-area police disciplinary records: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − A first-of-its-kind database containing information about police officers who faced disciplinary action was published by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. Here are the reports of misconduct of law enforcement officers in the Brockton area that are included in the database.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

In the two years before Sandra Birchmore, 23 and pregnant, was found dead in her apartment, Frank and Natalia Alves would have coffee with her on the regular. The Alves don't believe, as authorities have ruled, that Birchmore took her own life and that of her unborn baby. On Monday, the Alves joined a group of about eight protesters outside the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. They're calling for charges against the police who, according to an internal Stoughton Police investigation, groomed Birchmore from the age of 13 for sex.

Sarah Forbes of Mansfield and Jill Sheridan of Bridgewater acknowledge the supportive horn honking at a protest at the Norfolk district attorney's office in Canton on Monday Aug. 21, 2023, calling for a deeper investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore.

A first-of-its-kind database containing information about police officers who faced disciplinary action was published on Tuesday by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. The POST Commission, established as part of a 2020 criminal justice reform law, was founded to improve policing and enhance public confidence in law enforcement by implementing a fair process for mandatory certification, discipline and training, the commission wrote on its website. Here are the reports of misconduct of law enforcement officers in the Brockton area that are included in the POST Commission database.

Brockton police cruisers seen parked outside the Commercial Street station in a December 2012 photo. (Enterprise file photo)

For Ayla Robles' 5th birthday, she didn't ask for toys or games, but the ability to give back to the world in the most humble way – through hair donation like her sister. "She's never gotten a hair cut," said Sarah Panto, Ayla's mother. The kindergartener's hair goes past her back, and she said she's "excited" to donate to a good cause like everyone else in her family. Donating hair in the family is a generational tradition that started in 1999 with Ayla's mother.

Ayla Robles, 5, is following in her family's 24-year-old tradition of donating hair to the Locks of Love Foundation, on Aug. 11, 2023.

n a scan of the local high school football landscape, there may not be a program hit by recent outgoing transfers more than the Bridgewater-Raynham Trojans. "We caught the ISL (Independent School League) bug," third-year head coach Lou Pacheco said. This offseason, the Trojans bid farewell to running back Dawson DuBose (The Governor's Academy), linebacker Myles Beckett (Belmont Hill), receiver Matt Mullins (The Canterbury School) and receiver Michael Gurley (St. Mark's). All are standouts at their respective positions. Luckily for B-R, its veteran quarterback, Declan Byrne, remains in the fold for his third year taking snaps under center and his second as the full-time starter.

Bridgewater-Raynham football head coach Lou Pacheco barks instructions to his players during Trojan practice on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The fate of sports betting at the former dog track in Raynham is up in the air as its owners search for yet another betting company to run the sportsbook they are building and after state gambling overseers declined Monday to opine on the venture's suitability without knowing who will be running the operation. In preliminary reports from its investigators and comments from commissioners at lengthy public meetings and private sessions, the Mass. Gaming Commission has signaled that it has questions about whether Massasoit Greyhound Association (MGA), the business entity behind Raynham Park, is suitable to hold a sports betting license in Massachusetts.

The interior of the new Raynham Park simulcasting center will include restaurants and bars.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories