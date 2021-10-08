A Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) insider increased their holdings last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Locksley Resources Limited's (ASX:LKY ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Locksley Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Charles Arve bought AU$633k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.19 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.17). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Charles Arve.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Locksley Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Locksley Resources insiders own about AU$660k worth of shares (which is 7.1% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Locksley Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Locksley Resources insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Locksley Resources. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Locksley Resources (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

